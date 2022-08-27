“Jennifer Lopez fired the dancers with the sign of Virgo, because it is that of the former Marc Anthony” – Corriere.it

The revelation comes from actress Heather Morris, but the singer, engaged on her honeymoon with her new husband Ben Affleck on Lake Como, does not comment.

Fatigue doesn’t matter to Jennifer Lopez if you were born under an evil star. The pop diva is angry with the sign of Virgo and it seems that she has decided to fire all dancers born between August and September during the auditions for her concert. On the other hand, in her birth chart, JO has the moon in scorpio, one of the most resentful and vengeful signs of the zodiac. Could it be for this reason that you have decided to eliminate from your team of dancers all those who were born under the same sign as your ex-husband Marc Anthony?

In honeymoon

The rumors come from actress Heather Morris, famous for playing Brittany Pierce in the television series Glee. The former star of American TV series seems to have told the episode to comedian Justin Martindale in the podcast “Just Sayin ‘”. And she would reveal the details as well. According to reports, it seems that after hours of rehearsal, Jennifer Lopez asked the dancers what zodiac sign they were of her, eliminating from her group all those born under the sign of Virgo. The singer of “On the Floor”, “Waiting for Tonight” and the more recent “On my way” has not yet made any statements about the episode, also because, for Jennifer Lopez, it would not be the most appropriate time to talk about his ex, since he is experiencing a fairytale honeymoon in Italy. After her second marriage to Ben Affleck, the singer was spotted with her husband before her at Villa Oleandra, George Clooney’s summer residence on Lake Como, and then in via Montenapoleone in Milan for some shopping. And who knows if in this period full of things to do and places to visit, JO will remember her to wish her ex-husband Marc Anthony, American singer and actor born on September 16, 1968.