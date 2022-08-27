Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked through Lago di Como and a detail conquered their fans

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They enjoy their second honeymoon, this time the chosen destination was Italy, where they traveled after celebrating their three-day wedding at the actor’s mansion in Georgia. Perhaps after the stress of preparing for the lavish event, decided to escape to Lago di Como in the house of George and Amal Clooney in this town. In addition to the romantic views, the new spouses also enjoyed the city with simple plans that surprised many fans because, far from the treatment of celebrities, they wanted to mingle like any tourist.

With a summery and relaxed look, the couple dedicated themselves to touring one of the most romantic places in the Lombardy region. There they visited a rustic decoration place called Decio Immagine Casa, where JLo had the opportunity to observe in detail all the objects of the establishment, from furniture, decoration and household linen. The employees of that store kept in a photo the memory of having had the star of Wall Street Scammers and the interpreter of Batman.

Lago di Como is characterized as a traditional and very romantic place pixabay

With an ice cream in hand, celebrities took a tour of the pedestrian zone in the center of Menaggio. Dozens of fans ran into them and did not miss the opportunity to ask for photos and even do paparazzi work to catch them red-handed while they enjoyed each other’s company.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed by store employees Hello!

Inside the store, the newlyweds were interested in objects from the textile area, such as garments. After they left aboard a scooter driven by Affleck himself. And it is that they took advantage of every corner of this city to visit it like any other tourist. They entered stores, held hands and then walked like two teenagers in love. According to media reports such as Daily Mail, sand he saw them quite relaxed.

Lopez wore a mustard-colored midi-cut dress, which she accompanied with a white hat and gold sandals. Her balloon sleeves and her matching sunglasses made her look comfortable, but elegant at the same time.

JLo in a textile decoration store on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck Hello!

The last few days have been very enjoyable for them, since they were truly mesmerized by the view of Lago di Como, from the balcony of the house called Villa Oleandra. So much so that they were even photographed in the middle of a passionate kiss with the landscape in the background.

This is a palatial-style property dating back to the 18th century that George Clooneyactor of the saga Ocean’s, acquired for just over $12 million. It has its own jetty and is the perfect place for a newlywed couple.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked pretty relaxed on their second honeymoon Hello!

It was a month ago that the “Dance again” singer and her new husband got together. they said yes in a private ceremony in Las Vegasalthough later they wanted to celebrate their love in a big way at a luxurious three-day party at the mansion that had a special meaning for both of them since they began their relationship two decades ago.

After pampering the guests, including some personalized gifts, and JLo showing off in three original Ralph Lauren dresses, the artists decided to enter a more relaxed environment and without so many eccentricitiesin which they only had each other.