Jennifer Aniston’s possible romance with Jon Hamm revealed

According to Woman’s Day, Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm they are starting a romantic relationship, which could make them the new hot couple in Hollywood.

An anonymous source informed the Australian media that the actors have had several secret dates and that love would have arisen during the production of the series. “The Morning Show”, who stars Aniston and is broadcast on Appe TV+.

“They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that Jon is completely smitten with Jenn,” the source told Women’s day.

Actors have had failed relationships. It is expected that for Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Jon Hamm, 51, not only follow the success of their careers, but also in their love relationship.

Instagram

The Morning Show, the series in which Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm participate

“The Morning Show” is starring Reese Witherspoon and Aniston. The series, which has stood out for dealing with the issue of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and labor abuse, is in the production process for its third season, which is expected to hit the streaming platform at the end of 2022.

Trailer for The Morning Show (Season 2)