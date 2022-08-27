Isaac Alarcón was injured in the Cowboys’ last preseason game

The Mexican offensive lineman started the exhibition game at home against the Seahawks and played left guard

The Dallas Cowboys they gave the opportunity to the Mexican offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon starting the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Alarconwho traditionally plays tackle, was used at left guard and bounced back after allowing a sack early in the game against Seattle.

Nevertheless, Alarcon had to walk off the court at AT&T Stadium injured in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. Alarcon walked out of the camp without the help of medical personnel from the cowboys.

In addition to the capture Alarcon He also committed two penalties in the first quarter and was taken off the field, however, he returned at the beginning of the second half to continue adding game minutes.

The first punishment Alarcon It was for holding and then an out of place.

Alarcon renewed his contract with the cowboys last January, following a Wild Card elimination at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

As of the 2022 season, Alarcon will count towards the maximum cap of the squad of the cowboyssince they have spent their two years as a squad exemption as a player from the International Player Pathway Program.

Isaac Alarcón allowed a sack at the beginning of his participation with the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks. AP Photo

That means that, starting next season, the Mexican will have to earn his permanence in the final squad of the cowboysor any other NFL team, like any other player.

Alarcon debuted in preseason for Dallas in the summer of 2021, but has not appeared in a regular season game for the club.

“The International Player Pathway Program is an important part of our ongoing efforts to grow the sport globally and provides a path for international players to reach the NFL,” Damani Leech, director of international operations, said in a statement. of the NFL.

Notable players who have come to the NFL through the international program include tight end Moritz Böhringer (Germany); fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany); tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia); and defensive end Efe Obada (UK).