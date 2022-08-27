Is the metaverse ready for mass adoption in 2023?

Barriers to accessibility prevent even the hardware necessary for a smooth experience from being fully functional. These require the use of powerful processors and graphics cards. These elements are further hampered by the interruption of the global supply chain.

For example, the first fashion week in Decentralization and has experienced several technical problems. Several users described the experiment as extremely slow, confusing, or not working at all.

The average Internet user may not have a powerful enough PC or console for optimal rendering of these virtual worlds. Consequently, most people cannot fully experience the metaverse as we currently understand it.

The infrastructure is not technically ready for mass adoption.

The use of social networks only really took off when the number of users of smartphones has surpassed the number of owners of traditional mobile phones. This also would not have been possible without the development of digital cameras that compete with built-in cameras and the growth of the mobile data network.

For the metaverse, accompanying technologies are not very accessible: VR headsetpowerful computers and smartphones, etc.

Web3 companies are expanding the capabilities of today’s metaverse experiences. There is no doubt that they are farsighted and want to take advantage of this new opportunity and take advantage of entering the metaverse.

But to fully harness this potential, companies need to rethink their approach and explore the reasons for their involvement in the metaverse. According to Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, the companies got off on the wrong foot when creating the metaverse.