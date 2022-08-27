Is Mazatlan vs. America cancelled? This is known after the heavy floods

This Friday America and Mazatlan face each other in the Kraken, but the Sinaloan city is underwater.

supposed to be this friday America return to the ring to face Mazatlanas part of the Matchday 11 of Opening Tournament 2022but a weather problem could cause the match to be cancelled.

During the morning and afternoon of this day, several parts of the Sinaloa city were affected by the heavy rains, to the extent that they caused flooding at various points, especially the boardwalk and the entire coastal area. This caused concern heading into tonight’s match, which takes place at Kraken Stadium.

As a result of this, Monumental Eagles could know that at the moment the word suspension does not go through the authorities of Liga MXso it remains in place that the whistle is in accordance with the stipulated, at 9:05 p.m., Central Mexico time.

The Eagles seek to continue on a roll

At the moment, Fernando Ortíz’s América accumulates five games in a row with victoryso they will want to keep that streak going against Mazatlán, although Néstor Vidrio, defender of the Cañoneros, has already warned that they will do everything to keep the three points.

For this commitment, the azulcremas will not be able to count on Neither Emilio Lara nor Roger Martínez due to injury. The good news is that Nestor Araujo returns after missing two games and is ready to be part of the eleven.

