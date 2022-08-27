Indoor cycling: the exercise of Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities to ‘take out’ legs – Eme – 08/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

It is one of the classics that do not go out of style and also one of the most traditional elements of training. However the indoor cyclingcontinues to revolutionize the way of exercising, as it proposes an alternative to train the mind and body in a single session.

An option that seeks to universalize access to pedaling and that offers the same benefits as pedaling on the street, with the difference that there is no need to worry about the weather or the dangers of asphalt.

Her popularity is not accidental: famous as the actress Jennifer Anistonthe model Sienna Miller and the Beckhams have been great spokesmen for this training.

What is indoor cycling about?

It’s a aerobic exercise impact free which is performed on a stationary bicycle accompanied by energizing music and the emotional and motivational speech of the instructors.

On a physical level, it proposes quickly burn calories and strengthen the cardiorespiratory system in the case of high-intensity work. In turn, some psychological benefits are hidden among its characteristics because it acts as an ally to release tension, eliminate stress, increase confidence, reset the mind and self-improve.

In this sport, the lower part of the body is mainly worked, that is, the muscles of the legsbut we must not forget that the middle zone and the arms also have their share of force work when they contract with the pedaling movement.

“One of the greatest virtues of pedal it is that it increases the oxygen volume capacity in people, strengthening them both physically and immunologically”, commented Ramiro Velasco, master trainer of Evolution Cycle.

Classes usually last between 45 and 55 minutes, and are given in spaces decorated with colored lights that change their tones. They consist of three instances: warm-up, main work that combines position changes alternating speed exercises with others of strength, and final elongation. In addition, the positions range from being leaning on the handlebars, standing or sitting in a traditional way.

This activity invites you to disconnect to connect with yourself on an emotional and physical level, “because on top of the bicycle you not only train, but you also discharge, release energy. There is no possibility of distraction with anything or anyone,” Velasco added.

And in this sense, the rhythm of the music It is a key factor to motivate and generate emotional well-being among all the participants, which allows you to forget about everything and focus on the present moment.

“Beyond the fact that we train in a closed environment, I encourage people to visualize a landscape, to think about where they are going, to imagine who they are with,” explained Velasco.

What are the effects of team training?

This proposal offers the possibility of train as a team, such as platoon, a nickname used to call cyclists. According to Jessica Escalante, Marketing and Sales Manager for RockCycle, a chain of gyms in indoor cyclingThis generates a sense of belonging and community, strengthens and creates bonds.

“They all motivate each other, push each other to continue, applaud each other and share their achievements. Beyond the fact that the connection generated by pedaling is internal and personal, there is also a very strong one with other people who travel paths similar to their own, with common searches”, Escalante said.

But like everything, this system does not stop evolving and in this case, technology played in its favor: these same bicycles were created with interactive screens that offer a variety of guided training programs, as well as music, videos and even the option of set up a landscape

The origin

It was 1987 and Johnny Goldberg, father of this discipline, a cyclist from California, a fan of races and challenges, was preparing to cross the country from end to end, that is, from west to east, on nothing more or less than a bicycle. However, due to the adversities of the weather, there were times when he could not go out, so he decided to change his method so as not to miss a single day without exercising.

This is how he got down to work and with a bit of creativity, he made some changes to his beloved bicycle to transform it into a stationary one mounted on a stand. In this system he found that he could have a type of training very similar to street training.

He decided to call this creation spinnerand as a worthy novelty, it caused a furor among his friends and colleagues who gradually joined his pedaling sessions. As she had more and more followers, she set up a space in the garage of her house to train everyone together, and added background music.

Faced with this phenomenon, in 1995, he not only started to manufacture the first batches of this product, but also patented his workouts that are known today as spinning. The growth and novelty of it was such that different gyms began to buy and incorporate their programs, expanding to the whole world.

Goldberg, coming from a family that practiced the Buddhist religion, was based on this ideology to add to the spinning the emotional part. In this way, he encouraged people to concentrate on the movements and dynamics of pedaling, bringing the mind to the present.

What does indoor cycling bring?

– Being an aerobic type work helps to lose weight and reduce body fat. However, to be effective, specialists recommend doing it three to four times a week.

– As it is an activity that combines strength, it contributes to define muscles, especially those of the legs. However, it also exercises the middle zone, that is, the part of the abdominals and the arms, as they contract as a result of pedaling.

– It is ideal to recover and avoid injuries because it is an activity that has no impact.

– Releases stress, tension and anxiety, and generates increased confidence and personal security, since the speed of pedaling makes people feel invincible.

– Encourages disconnection to connect with oneself. It is a space where the cell phone is left aside. In addition, music brings calm and enjoyment to the mind, and allows you to forget about the responsibilities and concerns of the day.

– Improves body coordination. One of the advantages of cycling with background music is that it encourages the person to move to the rhythm of the melody.