IMSS, UNAM and the National Academy of Medicine present the first book on Post-COVID-19 Syndrome

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), UNAM and the National Academy of Medicine jointly published the book “Syndrome post-COVID-19: certainties and questions”, which was presented at the seventh Science Book Fair of the Health, in the Palace of the Old School of Medicine.

The general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, highlighted in a video message that the publication emerged in the most complex moments of the contingency, when health personnel were protected and trained and when hospital beds were converted so that no one was left without care.

He said that in this first book made by the three institutions, the voices of some of the most important health authorities in the country are gathered.

The general director of the IMSS thanked Dr. Germán Fajardo, director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Maximum House of Studies, and Dr. José Halabe, president of the National Academy of Medicine, for the invitation to jointly edit this document.

Zoé Robledo pointed out that, although the causes and determinants of post-COVID syndrome are still unclear, those who suffer from it suffer from fatigue, memory loss, joint pain, stomach discomfort, anxiety and depression, among other effects.

Presentation of the narrative report of the strategy for the provision of surrogate health services

On the other hand, the Fair also presented the publication called “Narrative report on the strategy of surrogate provision of health services between public and private institutions in the framework of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Mexico”.

In this sense, the general director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, through a video message indicated that in this publication “the processes that allowed us to save lives are documented, here is the testimony of what we did and how and why we did it”.

He also thanked the Rector of UNAM, Enrique Graue, and the director of Funsalud, Héctor Valle, for this document, and said that it comes when a new and transformative process is being entered that seeks to achieve success where others have tried, a universal, timely and quality service for all Mexicans

“To the students, academics, professionals from medical schools and faculties and all the public sector institutions that are gathered today, I recommend this reading, because if the pandemic taught us anything, it is to work as a team, to stay together, to unite what It has been historically fragmented, because only in this way can we have direction, well-being and a future,” said Zoé Robledo.

For her part, Dr. Célida Duque Molina, director of Medical Benefits, who attended on behalf of the general director of the IMSS, highlighted the historic alliance between private hospitals and the public sector that made it possible to face the pandemic; She recalled that 99 private hospitals joined in providing medical care to beneficiaries of the IMSS and other institutions, in a single agreement.

He referred that this narrative is very important, because today there is a different epidemiological scenario in which not only upticks of re-emerging diseases are observed and the experience of COVID-19 will be an example of lessons learned for the epidemiological scenario of the coming years.

