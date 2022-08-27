‘I need to take care of myself’

Shawn Mendes on Instagram: “I love you all and thank you for your support and for being by my side on this journey”

Shawn Mendes, class 1998wrote a long letter to fans announcing the cancellation of all tour dates: "I'll be back as soon as the time necessary to heal has elapsed."

Shawn Mendes announced the cancellation of upcoming tour dates in an Instagram post from over 69 million followers.



Springsteen song played by Shawn Mendes in the Tommy Hilfiger commercial Shawn Mendes announced the cancellation of upcoming tour dates in an Instagram post from over 69 million followers. The voice of Stitches (PHOTO) wrote: “As you guys know, in the past few weeks I have had to postpone some shows as I was not fully prepared for the weight that getting back on track would have had on me. I started this tour excited to be able to return to play live after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the truth is that I was not at all prepared for how difficult it would be to go back on tour after all this time away ”.

deepening Music and concerts, all videos The singer continued: “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of doctors, it is clear that he needs to take some time for me that I have never taken, to get to know me and come back stronger” .

deepening



Shawn Mendes, new single When You’re Gone is out The voice of Treat You Better added: “Unfortunately I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, Kingdom United and Europe. We were hoping that I would be able to resume with the rest of the dates after a bit of a break but at this point I have to put my health first. This doesn’t mean that I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour again soon ”.

deepening



Shawn Mendes, star of the Billboard cover Finally, Shawn Mendes concluded: “I know you have all waited a long time to see these concerts and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise you that I will be back as soon as it takes time to heal. I love you all and thank you for your support and for being by my side on this journey ”.

Music Billboard, Shawn Mendes debuts # 1 with Wonder. PHOTO HISTORY From the media affirmation with Life of the Party to the recent success of Wonder passing through the single Stitches, Treat You Better and Mercy His registry name is Shawn Peter Raul Mendes The singer was born on August 8, 1998 His hometown is Toronto