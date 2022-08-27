how to prepare it and what are its benefits

Orange and ginger are two ingredients that are usually combined in preparations for medicinal purposes, thanks to the effects that have been conferred on health. Both foods are a source of micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.

These compounds are necessary for the maintenance of good health, since They promote the maintenance of body tissues, strengthen the immune system and facilitate the work of the different parts of the body. According to specialized portals in well-being and health, both ginger and orange are recommended to relieve discomfort from respiratory infections.

But not only that, it has been found that they can also be mixed to have a refreshing drink that helps release toxins from the body and at the same time favors digestive transit. It is a drink that should not be sweetened, so it is also suitable for people with diabetes.

It may also be of interest…

How to prepare orange water with ginger?

The preparation of this drink is not so different from that of lemonade, it is only necessary to extract the juice from the oranges and give them an extra touch of flavor (and properties) with other ingredients.

As listed from the Easy Kitchen Recipes portal, To prepare it, you only need half a liter of water, two or three oranges (depending on their size), ginger and mint. Ice can also be added.

The first step in the recipe is to squeeze the fruit until its juice is obtained. To the juice extracted from oranges, the other chopped ingredients are added, processing them until a homogeneous texture is achieved, free of lumps. Finally, the water is added to dilute the preparation a little.

The drink can be kept in the refrigerator until chilled, or ice can be added to it instead before serving.

What are the benefits of this drink?

Several of the properties that are given to this preparation are related to its main ingredients: orange and ginger. According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, Like other citrus fruits, oranges contain considerable amounts of vitamin C and flavonoids, compounds that are recognized for their antioxidant action.

As they explain from the portal a HOWTO, Among the qualities of this food, its effect is also listed to stimulate metabolism, eliminate excess fluid from the body and promote its cleaning. Similar properties have ginger, which helps prevent the accumulation of fatty substances in the bloodstream, such as cholesterol, whose presence in excess can cause problems in the circulatory system and the heart, as pointed out by Healthline.

By consuming orange and ginger water, you can take advantage of the benefits of both ingredients, including facilitating intestinal transit and keeping harmful substances at bay. In addition to being a healthy alternative to consume during hot days.

By consuming orange and ginger water, you can take advantage of the benefits of both ingredients. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You cannot, despite its qualities, ignore that there are some precautions that must be taken with the intake of this drink. On the one hand, the consumption of ginger is not so advisable for patients with hypertension, according to specialists from Tua Saude, because it is possible that it can generate adverse effects with the treatment prescribed by the doctor.

Among others, the consumption of this preparation is not suggested in people who suffer from allergies to any of its ingredients or, failing that, without prior consultation with the family doctor. It is not recommended to make any changes in diet without professional guidance. In no way this article replaces an indication of the doctors.