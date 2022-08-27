How tall is Jennifer Lopez? Curiosity was sparked in networks by a photo where she appears on tiptoe when kissing Ben Affleck

A photo of the couple of the moment and newlyweds, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, has sparked curiosity among Internet users. How tall is the ‘Bronx Diva’? Well, in that image she appeared kissing her beloved but on tiptoe to reach her lips. A truly romantic postcard but Internet users went further.

The happy couple celebrates their second honeymoon in Italy, where they were seen very affectionate in front of Lake Como and then strolled through the streets of the city of fashion, Milan. It was recently their second wedding and therefore they spend time alone.

How big is?

It was yesterday when the cameramen captured the photograph of the memory of Jennifer with Ben in front of Lake Como in Menaggio, collects Daily Mail.

There Jlo wore a yellow dress and beach sandals. She then stood on tiptoe to reach her tall husband and give him a kiss.

Ben is 1.86 m tall and JLo is about 1.64. The Sunday Mirror quotes her as saying: “I’m 5’6″ and weigh 120 pounds. So I’m not skinny, but I think that’s why women identify with me. I am a normal person”.

Wedding

A month after secretly marrying and in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgia, an event in which the white color reigned and was attended by relatives and celebrities.

The Daily Mail newspaper published this Sunday a complete photo gallery of the ceremony held on Saturday, with photos taken from the air, in which the bride and groom are seen walking down the white carpet accompanied by their children.“

(From left to right) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

JLo” chose a flowing white mermaid dress with a train, designed by Ralph Lauren, and covered her head with a very long veil placed over an updo.

Affleck wore a tuxedo with a jacket and white shirt and bow tie and black pants. The couple walked down a huge white carpet followed by their respective children. The three that Affleck, 50, had with actress Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina and Sam) and the twins, Emme and Max, that the 53-year-old singer had with Marc Anthony.

With EFE data