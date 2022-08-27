how queer narrative evolved in movies and series

–This is my boyfriend Damian. I use the term boyfriend vaguely because Damian is clearly homosexual.

“Well, in that case, this is my boyfriend Stanford.

The conversation between writer Carrie Bradshaw and fashion producer Lynne Cameron in the fourth season of Sex and the City It succinctly sums up a stereotype that has survived too long in Hollywood: the bedless friend/boyfriend of interesting women. The must have from the 90s The character of color in a predominantly heterosexual story.

The historian and author of Sexbook. An Illustrated History of SexualityNacho M. Segarra, calls him magical gay (magic gay). “The magical gay has two functions in fiction almost always created by and for heterosexuals,” explains Segarra in an interview with El País in Madrid. “On the one hand, support and guide the female lead and, on the other, underline the seamless and hegemonic masculinity of the male lead”.

In the same sense, the historian Vito Russo expressed himself in 1981, after reviewing more than 300 films and pouring his analysis into the book The Celluloid Closetwith which he tried to open the field of research and analysis on the forms of representation in mainstream cinema. “Homosexuality in movies, whether overtly sexual or not, has always been viewed in terms of what is or is not masculine”. So, for years, the community queer was shown on screen as the example of what was not accepted in a homophobic and conservative western society, unless it was the punch line of the joke

“The history of the portrayal of lesbians and gay men in mainstream cinema is politically indefensible and aesthetically repugnant. There may be a lot of gay characters floating around on various screens these days, but gay visibility has never really been an issue in movies. Homosexuals have always been visible. It is how they have been visible what has been offensive for almost a century –says the researcher and adds–: They were just as invisible on screen as they were in real life. However, they continued to emerge as subtextual ghosts that represent the very fear of homosexuality.”.

Russo concluded that Hollywood refused to create characters that were not one-dimensional or that were appendages to the heterosexual, white, male-gaze narrative. A false, pejorative and reductionist look that kept the closet door closed. Because, in addition, it proposed a single way of being in a society obsessed with gender roles and the reaffirmation of a single unbreakable masculinity. By comparison, lesbians, gay men, and trans people were left out of the American dream.

Perhaps one of the most repeated formulas of this representation is that of the “gay best friend”. A cliché that was installed in commercial cinema with force from the 90s, although it was present in the cinema since the mid-1950s. The 1990s came with a handful of films and series with more visible characters. The mainstream began to adopt narrative lines with regular gay characters. reality bites (1994), clueless (nineteen ninety five), Will and Grace (1998), My best friend’s Wedding (1999) are some examples.

The romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts puts Rupert Everett in the shoes of the archetypal gay friend: a humorous character who adds color to the plot by posing as her boyfriend and generating jealousy in the man who is about to marry someone else. A Broadway fan who makes sing I say a little pray for you to an entire table that believes the story.

“The rise of New Queer Cinema and Queer Theory was a pivotal turning point that brought new positive images and understandings of gay culture. Hollywood represented these changes by incorporating concepts queer to the dominant culture. With Tom Hanks winning an Oscar for Philadelphia (1993), this film changed the landscape of Hollywood, and facilitated the production of feature films with homosexual characters or themes”, says Sarah Baker in The Changing Face of Gay Representation in Hollywood Films from the 1990s Onwards.

Is that the New Queer Cinema movement began to take shape in the world of independent cinema but crossed the fence towards commercial cinema, which increased the visibility of the LGBT+ community at the end of the last century with films that gained popular acclaim. They showed that They can be films that are not only interesting outside of stereotypes, but also blockbusters.

But getting back to television, the perfect example of the textbook “gay best friend” is found in Sex and the City. Stanford Blatch, who is named at the beginning of this note, is perhaps the textbook stereotype. Because in addition to a shoe collection and designer collections, Carrie Bradshaw has a gay friend. She also has Charlotte York in Anthony Marantino. The characters appeared only in moments of drinks, purchases and acid comments, when it was not offering the possibility of finishing off a joke at their expense.

The stereotype of the gay friend reduced him to almost the same level as a consumer object. But this way of personifying relationships between friends also ended up disfiguring the female figure to the point of caricaturing it. A superficial, self-centered and carefree woman.

From Daniel Franzese in Mean Girls to Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Pradathe stereotype of the gay best friend was never a protagonist: he was an enabler, a counselor, a fashion consultant or a mere accessory in the central plot. Characters that functioned solely as support for the plot curve of the protagonists, without delving into their own lives or their relationships. Nor in his miseries, because what has the stereotype is that he is successful, rich and fabulous.

The stereotype establishes both a way of being and appearing homosexual, as well as a way of being and appearing heterosexual. For example, the following conversation introduces Christian to the strip clueless after he refused to have sex with the protagonist of the series:

“Are they blind or something?” Your boy Christian is a cake-boy –Murray says as he tries to teach his girlfriend how to drive. A disco dancer, an Oscar Wilde reader, a ticket buyer for [Barbra] Streisand, a friend of Dorothy’s. Do you know what I’m talking about? He is gay.

Yes, she likes to go shopping. And she knows how to dress – Dionne observes her best friend.

–I feel like a fool– concludes Cher, the protagonist (before almost crashing the car, because it was well known that in the 90s women drove badly).

clueless

From the 2000s, the representation of the characters evolved more and more, now pushed not only by the struggle of social movements but also by the participation of more and more screenwriters, directors and filmmakers who took the floor to represent a community that is moved in the margins of the celluloid. The exposure of new stories, with more complex characters, such as Cloak (2005), kiss kiss bang bang (2005), Secret in the mountain (2005), the black swan(2010) and Dallas Buyers Club (2013) opened up a range of development possibilities for LGBT characters in fiction.

Also on television. Girls, the series directed by and starring Lena Dunham, aired its first episode on HBO in 2012. Elijah Krantz appears for the first time in the third episode as the protagonist’s ex-boyfriend who tells her that he really always liked men. The character could have had that one appearance, but over the course of six seasons the character played by Andrew Rannells developed into one of the strongest roles on the show. Yes, as one of the protagonists’ friends, but as a man who refuses to be just that.

GirlsHBO

The latest annual report from the GLAAD organization, Where We Are on TV? (2021-2022), concluded that the productions explore different representations of identity, making it clear that there is no single, nor correct, way of being queer. With shows like Pose, Feel Good, Heartstopper, It’s a Sin, Euphoria Y Hacks, that put protagonists facing real-life problems, brighter or darker, such as substance abuse, poverty, family tragedies, love and heartbreak, develop complex plots of their own.

We know that The Simpson it can function as a social thermometer. To the famous series, accused of predicting the future, It took him 27 years and 33 seasons to develop any kind of romantic arc for the animated series’ only gay character. waylon smithersthe assistant to Mr. Burns, who from the beginning was portrayed as a lonely and obsessed man, began his first on-screen romantic relationship last year.

“The journey is symptomatic of how gay characters have been in fiction: first silent, then parodic, almost always submissive, helpful to other characters and their plots, in an existence that fluctuated between the helpful, the functional, the humorous and the compassionate”says Guillermo Alonso in the Spanish medium.

gender Education, the Netflix series that addresses the need for sex education for young people, It can be an example of how audiovisual production currently portrays a friendship between men when one of them likes other men. Otis and Eric become an endearing pair, a relationship with complexities and funny moments. A friendship that seems sincere.

Scriptwriter Amrou Al-Kadhi explained to The Guardian the impact of these models: “it was really harmful for the audience queer younger to be portrayed as Shakespearean goofballs who are not an intrinsic part of the story, but its comic scourge”

In this sense, Daniel Harding, author of Gay Man Talking. All the conversations we never had, published an open letter in Cosmopolitan in which he recounted how the film stereotype impacted his self-perception and growth. “A role that was meant to make me feel accepted and loved gradually turned out to be quite a difficult job”held.

“Even though gay best friend is often considered ‘the most popular accessory,’ it was, and still is, a label that weighs heavily on my mind. According to the movies, I should have loved my unpaid position as the dying straight girl best friend. Always listening to her guy’s problems and being his comedy queen should have been an honor. But actually, I realized it wasn’t a fun title at all.”

Although at some point the appearance of the cliché may have been a point gained from the invisibility of the LGBTI+ community, it could have become a suffocating stereotype. In the middle of 2022, it is time to see other representations on the screen, and there are, to reaffirm that there is no single way of being. Perhaps it is preferable that the “gay best friend” remains as a nostalgic memory of the 90s. There is much more ahead.