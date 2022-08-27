How much is the Cristiano Ronaldo brand worth? Earnings exceeded one billion euros, life contract with Nike!

It is not easy to reckon in the pocket of a billionaire, but in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo you can be on the safe side. In 2020 he crossed the one billion mark in earnings, in fact. The Gazzetta dello Sport talks about it.

“The turnover of its activities reaches 55 million euros. Among the proceeds there is the CR7 brand without neglecting the production of clothes, accessories and management of prestigious hotels. And a lifetime contract as a testimonial of Nike. If it is for this is now the man-image in Dubai too.

His 732 million followers on various platforms allow him to be at the top of the world popularity charts, constantly exceeding 100 million in revenues. And Forbes magazine has included it in the 2022 ranking of sportsmen: with 115 million euros, behind Lebron James’s 121 and Lionel Messi’s 130.

Over time, the CR7 phenomenon has also been healthy for clubs: at Juve from 102 million in 2017-18 to 157 a year later in the item relating to the management of players’ rights. Equally for merchandising and sponsors, an increase from 87 to 130 million “