How long is a night in Minecraft?

Minecraft is one of the most important video games in history. Mojang knew how to adapt an idea and turn it into a sandbox where everything is possible, and whose possibilities transcend the monitor or television screen.

We could say that Minecraft is a valuable tool. Children, parents and grandparents will have a great time with the title, and it is also available in PC, mobile and all consoles From the market.

One of the most interesting aspects of Minecraft is its time cycle. Yes, in the Mojang game it’s also day and night, with two intervals in between known as sunrise and sunset.

In each of these time slots there are a series of characteristics. And, if we stop to analyze how long each one lasts, we will find the duration of a full day in Minecraft.

Are you curious about the other side of the coin? Don’t worry, because we are going to analyze the following Minecraft question: How long is a night?

How the night cycle works in Minecraft

A day of Minecraft is made up of four time slots. Each one has a specific duration, and it is easy to identify each one of them. First of all, remind you that they are not equated with the length of days in real life.

While the day is calm and many creatures will not attack you, during the night you will have to be very attentive. For example, the spiders will become hostile when the sun goes down

Knowing how hourly cycles work in Minecraft is very important, like minecraft 1.19 seeds, for example. Otherwise, you will not have the necessary resources to face the night, which, although shorter than the day, will also give you more headaches.

In this report we focus on the night. We will highlight its main characteristics, threats, duration and other details that you should know.

night length

It is the most dangerous strip in all of Minecraft. the night has a total duration of 7 minutes, and it is the moment in which the great threats come to the surface. We recommend you not to wander around without protection.

With a light level 4, the night is characterized by the huge Moon and the stars that surround it in the dark blue sky. The good news is that the crops continue to grow.

Night is the second longest time slot in a Minecraft day. Its duration of 7 minutes is only surpassed by that of the day (10 minutes), and it is characterized by presenting us with a huge dark blue (almost black) sky.

Of course, you should know that everything depends on whether you fall asleep or not. As long as the character is awake at night, crops and crops will grow. Keep in mind that you need to stay awake for this.

The bad thing is that Creepers, Endermen, Spiders or Skeletons will be more frequent never. Make sure you collect enough materials during the day for what may happen.

As we have told you above, during the night many Minecraft creatures become hostile. Spiders will chase you as soon as they see you, while zombies and skeletons come back to life (until dawn).

Eye, the night too It is the perfect stage for enemies to appear. These can be generated from the last moments of sunset, depending on small details or even the weather (if it rains, for example).

Schedules in a cubic world

If we add the duration of each time slot, we conclude that a day of Minecraft lasts 20 minutes in real life. We have already seen that the day is the longest cycle in the game (10 minutes), while the night lasts only 7 minutes.

Apart from day and night, you already know that sunset and dusk last approximately 1 minute and a half each slot. In this way we already know the total duration of a full day.

Sure, unless you have a clock you won’t be able to tell the exact time in Minecraft. To craft it you need gold bars and Redstone dustand of course a work table.

You can also deduce what time it is by looking at the position of the Sun or the appearance of the environment. These are the complete schedules of a day in Minecraft:

0:00: Sunrise

0:23: Tomorrow

5:00: Noon

9:41: Sunset

10:28: Sleep function is unlocked

10:52: Dark

11:32: The night begins

15:00: Midnight

18:47: Light on the horizon

19:06: Sunset begins

19:30: Moonrise

This is all you need to know about the night in minecraft. Now that you know all the details of the hourly cycle, apply what you have learned in the Mojang title. Who knows, maybe you can squeeze it even more.

Minecraft has been available since 2011. You can currently play it on PC, iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, or any retro system. Here you can find out all the details of its different editions and the best Minecraft servers for beginners in 2022.