How does ‘spoofing’ work, the scam in which Citibanamex users fell? – The financial

A few days ago, several clients and users of Citibanamex reported being victims of frauds via phone call, where supposedly the bank alerted them that someone tried to access your mobile banking, from an unidentified device.

The telephone number is registered as ‘Corporate Citibanamex’ and intended to access people’s mobile banking to verify that everything was in order and notify if there were abnormal charges.

This type of practice is called spoofing and the criminals identify themselves as bank employees to access user accounts and make charges to credit or debit cards.

How does the spoofing?

According to Notts Police Fraudscammers use the technique of identity fraud (spoofing) to make calls, texts, and emails seem legitimate even if the number on their cell phone ID matches your bank’s.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) explained that identity theft is when someone disguises an email addresssender’s name, phone number, or website URL.

“Often simply by changing a letter, a symbol or a number, to convince you that you are interacting with a trusted source,” he said.

To exemplify, he explained that users can receive a email that appears to be from your boss, a company you’ve done business with, or even someone in your family, but is actually not.

He also added that criminals have the power to make the victim believe that this false communication is real, what can lead you to download”malicious softwaresend money, or disclose personal, financial, or other confidential information.”

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) rRemember that no financial institution asks for codes, passwords or PINs over the phone.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT), together with tax specialists, recommend that taxpayers take care of fraudsters that send false notifications to obtain sensitive data from people and then steal money from their bank accounts or collect their tax refunds.