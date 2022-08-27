‘Hold Me Closer’ is a song but it is more than a song

You have seen it almost everywhere, Britney Spears has released a new song. Which, if everything were regular, would be news, yes, but not great news, since singers are supposed to do this job. But Britney’s new song isn’t just a new Britney song, it’s Britney’s return. The return that people no longer believed in, the one after all these years of legal events, abuses, quarrels with family and other horrendous things.

His latest record, Glory, was released in 2016. A couple of singles, little promotion, a residency announced in Las Vegas and then canceled to be close to the father “who is not so well”. Very little time passes and the fans begin to understand that something is wrong, and that the father is perhaps more asshole than sick.

From there the #FreeBritney movement, the legal battles to end the protection of his father against him, the inquiries of the newspapers, the documentaries, all in the silence of Brit, who has not given an interview for years. For her only that Instagram profile full of photos that are always the same, posted and deleted. A pop star past that felt like two, three lifetimes ago.

But now that that phase seems to be over, it took Elton John to get things moving. He chose Britney Spears to continue what he had already cleverly started with Dua Lipa, but which he had also done with Years & Years, Miley Cyrus and many others. Take songs from the past, sometimes by him, sometimes not, and remake them in a disco version. And so there she is, Britney, returning to the microphone to record Hold Me Closera reinterpretation of Tiny Dancer with some element of The One and a sprinkle of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

A song that completes a circle: B won in court, took back her brand (until recently the proceeds from everything bearing her name went to her family, call them fools), got married again ( inviting only five celebs: Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace; is this the G8?). All that was missing was the music. In an audio leaked from a courtroom a few months ago, Britney claimed she never wanted to perform again. Apparently Elton John convinced her to try again. “She sang fantastic. Everyone said that in their opinion she could no longer do it. But I said she was great when she started, so I was sure she could do it. And she did it, ”said the singer-songwriter al Guardian.

So here it is, Hold Me Closer. A song that in the last few hours, even just out of curiosity, everyone has listened to. On the eve of the release, Britney had written on her social media that she was too happy to have finally been able to record her choruses as well, a song of hers. On the day of the publication, however, she disappeared from Instagram. All in the norm, if you follow her on social networks. Meanwhile, the piece is sketched at n. 1 in the iTunes charts of 40 countries, which is a good result, yes, but the iTunes chart remains (sending a big hug to those who still buy the songs one by one on the stores, the real results, those of the streaming, will be seen in a few day).

But it doesn’t matter: in a video posted on Instagram – that of Elton John, since his has disappeared – he says: «The song is n. 1 in 40 countries? Fuck! I’m very happy, I want this to be the best day ever ». Nothing new for one that has sold 150 million records. Hold Me Closer however it tastes different, with or without ranking. It tastes like revenge, rebirth, a lot of other things that start with ‘re’. So everything he brings with him is welcome.

The song is arranged in a simple way, certainly does not focus on the surprise effect, and many of those who had heard Cold Heart they will have rolled their eyes thinking that Elton was simply trying to do an encore. Then there are those who «the voices are scarce», those «that Britney does not sing enough», and so on. Maybe everyone is right, and maybe all those who like the song are right, and it seems there are many there too.

However, this is not the point. The point is that it is enough to listen to one of her “baby girls” to remind you that, before all disasters, Britney was Britney. And that perhaps, in time, she will still want to be. Now that she can do what she wants, like record the choirs in her songs (incredible!), But also continue to use Instagram in a totally random way, which Hold Me Closer be the beginning of a new era. And even if this were not the case and this was just an isolated moment, this comeback must still be celebrated. Because it’s the end of a very bad story, his “hey, I’m still here”. But also a good reason to hear one of her “oh baby, baby” her.