here is the operation that leads to the exchange with Osimhen- Corriere.it

from Monica Scozzafava

Manchester United ready to bid for Osimhen of 100 million, Napoli asks for 130. Director of the operation the agent of CR7 Jorge Mendes

You expect the goalkeeper and find yourself a striker. And not just any! After all, even Keylor Navas is not, and the negotiations for the PSG goalkeeper go on. Napoli bursts onto the scene of the last days of the transfer market with an idea of ​​the crazy ones, which instead is not entirely imaginative: Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 not a star (just the case to say) that suddenly fell from the sky. a concrete (more or less) possibility that has been talked about in the blue house since July. a strong temptation of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who constantly talks with Jorge Mendes (also the PSG agent of Navas) and has accepted the request of the Portuguese forward, on course with Manchester United.

Yes, because Ronaldo who looks (also) in Italy; always him pawing to play the Champions League. And again he who has long been fascinated by the square in Naples. Question: the salary of 24 million euros not out of orbit for a club like Napoli that has so far taken the path of reducing salaries much less expensive? There is no trick to the operation, but a path that may be viable. Manchester United want Victor Osimhen (who also scored against Monza last Sunday) at the center of the attack, and (according to Mendes) ready to make an indecent offer to Napoli (100 million, De Laurentiis asks for 130), paying the Portuguese 85 per cent of the salary. From a financial point of view it would be a perfect, not prohibitive operation. Another question: would the Nigerian striker – who is fine in Naples – move? It is difficult to say no to the opportunity of the Premier, moreover in a prestigious and competitive team that has placed the shot Casemiro, paying him 80 million. In the game of the parts there is also the tweet of the agent of the Nigerian center forward, Roberto Calenda, who says: No negotiations in progress, no exchange. Osimhen a Napoli player and wants to play the Champions League with his club after having won it with pride on the pitch. As if to say: it will never depend on us.

Ronaldo and Osimhen, one in the place of the other: for now a game of pieces that must fit together. Certainly not simple. Cristiano Ronaldo wants a great club, he has tried to wear the shirt of Bayern Munich as well as those of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He received embarrassing refusals: a bulky footballer, considered difficult to manage. In his dreams, however, there remains the return home, where it all started, to Sporting Lisbon: his city, his people, his Champions. The Spanish media believe more in this eventuality, but the last week of transfer is never predictable and therefore if Manchester formulates the offer anything can happen, given that there is the will of the player.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 (another circumstance that goes in the opposite direction to the rejuvenation of the squad that Napoli is implementing), represents the great wealth of experience and personality that Spalletti claims after the excellent farewells of Koulibaly, Ospina, Mertens and Insigne. A gap that already with Navas would be filled, but the idea of ​​having in the team the man who won five Champions League and as many Golden Balls and who scored 18 fascinating goals in the Premier League last year. Sportively and also (perhaps even more) from the media.