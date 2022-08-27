Here are the 10 richest singers in the world according to Forbes: the ranking

Here are the 10 richest and highest paid singers in the world according to the latest Forbes ranking.



Some singers they are more famous and wealthier than others, especially i 10 artists appearing of the classification compiled by Forbes. From Beyonce and Dr. Dre, here are those who earn the most thanks to the companies that bear their name.

Who are the 10 richest singers in the world?

As every year, Forbes drew up the ranking of richer singers of the entire globe and impressive heritages appear, which must be observed carefully. IS Dr. Dre the richest singer in the world, the highest paid of the last decade with a fortune of 2.37 billion dollars. Its box office took a huge surge thanks to the sale of Beats to Apple in 2014.

Second place a Taylor Swiftoften at the center of gossip for his love stories that ended badly, which brings home 825 million dollars, while in third place there is Beyonce which, after having won 23 Grammy Awards, can count on its 685 million dollars. Just off the podium, however, we find the rock band of U2 with 675 million dollars, even if we must think that in this case the patrimony must be divided equally for all the members of the historic musical group. Mind-boggling figures but that’s not all …

Ranking of the 10 richest singers: that’s who they are

He is Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy in the world of the rapper, the fifth in the standings who, between music and the launch of his hugely successful vodka line, has a fortune of 605 million. Sir Elton John ranks sixth with 565, followed by Jay – Z with 560 million.

READ ALSO >>> Stefano De Martino, super luxury boat in honor of his son Santiago

After the rapper and record producer, we find the legendary Paul McCartney which with its huge discography boasts a fortune of 535 million dollars. Forbes places the multifaceted singer in ninth place Katy Perry, beloved by the public of all ages and recently mother with her partner Orlando Bloom. For the beauty of 530 million assets. Closes the ranking Lady Gaga which, including songs, sponsorships and its launch in the world of cinema, in the last decade has grossed 500 million dollars.