He scored a great goal with Miedz Legnica; minutes later he was expelled

The Mexican santiago naveda had a bittersweet match with him Miedz Legnicaas he scored his first goal, but minutes later he was sent off.

shipfor the second time, jumped onto the field in the starting eleven and started in the best way, since he scored very early in the duel.

It was at 5′ when the compatriot turned the volleyball on after a corner kick. The shot went to the bottom; leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The hubbub of the goal was diluted a few minutes later, before the close of the first half of the game. Miedz Legnica vs Lechia.

At 31′, the VAR reviewed a strong input from santiago naveda. The Mexican entered with excessive impetus, with the cans facing him.

The referee decided that the play was worthy of the expulsion card. From that moment, the Mexican squad had to use ten players.

Luckily for Miedz Legnica, they managed to get out of the duel. At 46′, Luciano Narsing increased the advantage for 2 to 0.

milk found the discount at 47′ via the authorship of Maciej Gajos and closed the score for 2 to 1.

The victory of miedz Legnica gives the team an urgent break, as in six games they have lost four times.

The sum of poor results resigned them to occupy 16th place in the Polish professional soccer league.

