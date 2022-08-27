He met Keanu Reeves in a bar, invited him to his wedding

The actor surprised a couple at their wedding (Photo: File-Twitter/Twitter/@MrsNRoadnight)

Imagine booking hotel accommodation, running into Keanu Reeves and inviting him to your wedding without imagining that the actorwho had had a long flight, I would go to the party to congratulate them and take a couple of photos. That happened to a man from the United Kingdom, who met him at the facilities where he was staying and had him as a special guest. The peculiar story went viral through Twitter and the images traveled the world.

As is known, Reeves is characterized by his simplicityWeeks ago, he even starred in a curious event when an Argentine found him smoking on the balcony of his hotel in England. Long ago too the star of John Wick Y The Matrix He fulfilled the dream of an 80-year-old fan by calling her on the phone in a surprise way.

James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight got married at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England and received an unexpected wedding gift – Credits: @Twitter: @MrsNRoadnight

In this opportunity, He once again demonstrated his quality as a person by being present at the wedding of James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight who married on August 21 at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England. “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he was just married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted.”, reported the bride in dialogue with the portal Newsweek.

Reeves, according to the woman’s statements, told her husband that she would stop by to see them later. She I didn’t know if he had meant it from the heart or it was just a commitmentbut in the same way it seemed great to him that his partner had exchanged a few words with the famous actor.

the guest of honor

As reported by the aforementioned media, approximately an hour later, the reception staff informed the newlyweds that a special guest wanted to stop by. Who was it? From Keanu Reeves himself.

Keanu Reeves at the Keanu Reeves “BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues” Panel during the 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“It was all very exciting. Y I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink, but he declined, saying that she had just had a long flight, so she wouldn’t be staying long, but He was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding”, Nikki specified.

Continue reading the story

Keanu Reeves was invited to the wedding of James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight, two fans, and he did not miss – Credits: @Twitter: @MrsNRoadnight

On this occasion, the protagonist of John Wick He once again demonstrated his quality as a person by being present at the wedding of James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight , who married last weekend at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he was just married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted.”, Nikki said in dialogue with the portal Newsweek.

Keanu Reeves with the bride (Photo: Video capture)

Finally, the bride indicated that Reeves was the icing on the cake of the marriage and they never imagined having such a wedding. “Keanu coming to say hello was out of this world. Something to remember and the beginning of many more adventures together”ended.

The actor did not hesitate to take photos with all the guests and the staff who worked at the wedding (Photo: Instagram/@keanu.planet)

The images of the actor at the party did not take long to go viral on the different platforms and in fact many of his fans left comments where they highlighted his attitude and how simple it is.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new dog and her name will surprise you