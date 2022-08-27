He did it again!: The praised gesture that Keanu Reeves had with a British couple of newlyweds

Keanu Reeves is a guy famous both for his work in the movies and for his simplicity. That is why, in addition to starring in movies, the actor usually stands out for being caught on the streets helping drivers in trouble, for moving on the subway despite being a millionaire and having a collection of motorcycles and cars, or for always being ready to greet his fans without pouting or getting upset.

An example of this occurred some time ago, when the protagonist of the sagas “John Wick” and “The Matrix” fulfilled the dream of an 80-year-old fan by calling her on the phone in a surprising way.

These days, the Canadian-born again showed his warmth by accepting the impromptu invitation of a boyfriend who met him at the hotel in Great Britain where the actor was staying, to attend the celebration of his wedding that was taking place. out in the same place.

This is how the bride, Nikki Roadnight, told the Newsweek portal: “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him that he had just gotten married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted.”

Roadnight, who married James Roadnight at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England, on Aug. 21, added that Reeves told her husband that she would drop by later. When James told her, she didn’t know if she had said it from the heart or just out of commitment, but whatever it was, she thought it was great that her partner had exchanged a few words with the famous actor.

However, about an hour later the reception staff informed the newlywed couple that a special guest wanted to stop by: Keanu Reeves himself.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

The happy bride indicated that Reeves was the icing on the wedding cake and that they never imagined having a wedding like this.

“Keanu coming over to say hello was out of this world. Something to remember and the beginning of many more adventures together”, Nikki Roadnight concluded in her dialogue with Newsweek, who also posted a series of photos on her Twitter account that show the special meeting.