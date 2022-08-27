Green I love you green – The Compass 24

By Fernando Quiroga Special for The Compass 24 – Miami, Florida, United States.

Politically correct (for the sake of growing feminism), timely, intelligent, fundamental in the connective tissue of the world that the Marvel franchise presents us, She Hulk is here to stay in the popular ideology.

From La Brújula 24, we recommend that this weekend start with this growing success; which already has its first two chapters available and will premiere a new one every Thursday. There will be a total of nine chapters of 28 minutes each.

In principle, I must place the heroine in time. In my personal case, I only remember her from the 80’s comics (comics at the corner kiosk); perhaps some album of figurines from the early neon decade, where accompanied by Spider Woman, she arrived perhaps to balance the balance of equanimity between men and women, in times not so clear about it.

The comic was originally designed by Stan Lee in 1979, and only now, in the fourth phase of the Marvel universe, is it included in the increasingly successful audiovisual path. His series (a total trend on Disney +), begins by using a resource that, although it is not new, the public always loves: breaking the fourth wall; that is, dialogue with the people who are watching! direct references to the public, as Deadpool did opportunely, or also Kevin Spacey in House of Cards. This direct complicity with the viewer, not only adds, but also predisposes to a super relaxed reception of the product.

Bruce Banner’s cousin, who receives superpowers through a transfusion, is a very talented lawyer who must learn to manage her anger and be the superheroine that the strip proposes.

With many references to the previous films (among them a very particular one to the lost casting as Edward Norton for the benefit of Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk), the writers have fun and make us have fun in an exacerbated show of action and humor, only preceded in the saga for the hilarious shots of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.

Do not miss it, and then tell me, do you think?.