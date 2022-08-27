Get to know the MILLIONAIRE house of Sylvester Stallone in the LIVED with Jennifer Flavin before the DIVORCE

A couple of days ago it was announced that Sylvester Stallone is in a process of divorce with his wife of more than 25 years Jennifer Flavin with whom he was living with his daughter in a millionaire House found in CaliforniaUnited States, which has dazzled thousands of people because it has somewhat peculiar luxuries.

After the surprising news of the divorce what are you facing Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin many curious facts came to light about the Hollywood actor, such as the impressive mansion where she lived with his wife and is valued at millions of dollars.

Related news

This is the new house of Sylvester Stallone that he acquired in California, United States

At the age of 75, Sylvester Stallone had the luxury of acquiring one House in Hidden Hills, in California, which was acquired after he was finally able to sell his old mansion in Beverly Hills, which he intended to receive 110 million dollars. However, he had to settle for $58 million.

And, according to international media, Sylvester Stallone I already wanted to move from House so last February he had to disburse the amount of 18,150,000 dollars to be able to acquire his new property where would live with Jennifer Flavinwhich has four bedrooms, as well as 6.5 bathrooms.

Bliss millionaire House which was built in 2015 and is made up of two floors, it is made up of a hall, kitchen, living room, main room, TV room, a room to play billiards, a library, a bar, a wine cellar, a gym, a study , a four car garage among other rooms.

Like much of the houses millionaires of the famous, the kitchen of the property of Sylvester Stallone It is white and marble, which is very spaced and has a breakfast area in the middle of said area. In addition to having high-end appliances.

What is most striking about this mansion is its exterior, as it has a spectacular English-style garden, which has a gigantic pool, as well as a jacuzzi, guest room, horse racing track, a barn, greenhouse and an orchard with more than 10 fruit trees.