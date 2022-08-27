Get to know the 5 tequila brands rated from worst to best

Tequila: either you love it or you hate it. In recent years, celebrities, artists, and college students from around the world have contributed to making tequila the “representative party drink.”

Today, some of the best tequila in the world is sipped and enjoyed slowly like a smooth glass of bourbon or a glass of fine vintage wine. Many brands of tequila are likely not to be found in your local pub or dive bar, but are instead sold exclusively in retail stores or online.

The key to finding the perfect tequila is to do some research or a personal taste test to see which one turns your mouth into a bitter pout, which brands give you a 36-hour hangover, and which ones leave you feeling like a million bucks after a A Night Out Fortunately for you, we’re breaking down store-bought tequila brands and ranking them from worst to best to help you find the perfect bottle for your taste preference and budget.

5. Casamigos

Next on our list is Casamigos, another celebrity-endorsed tequila brand. Casamigos was founded by old friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman. This team set out to create tequila and mezcal that didn’t need to be masked by salt and limes. After years of being tequila lovers, followed by years of perfecting the recipe with a master distiller in Jalisco, Mexico, Casamigos was born.

This brand is perfect for feeling a bit more stylish with minimal effort and without a hefty price tag. Liquor.com raves about Casamigos, saying the flavors will please a younger crowd with their sweeter flavor. Fortunately for you, if you like your tequila sweeter, this one is nothing like the sweetness of 818, in the best way. It’s on the sweeter side, but with Casamigos, we can guarantee a smooth tequila every time.

4. Class Blue Reposado Tequila

Number four on our list is known for its excellent tequila, but even more so for its impressive bottles. Clase Azul Reposado Tequila is contained in an attractive and beautiful ceramic pitcher that is hand-painted by Mexican artists. If you are looking for a bottle to give as a gift or to decorate your bar cart, Clase Azul is your brand.

This bottle is impressive, but the important thing is really how the tequila tastes. Clase Azul is made with 100% Agave Blue Weber, which guarantees excellent quality. Liquor.com speaks highly of the flavors, saying it’s “vibrant and incredibly silky,” but the bottle is large and difficult to store compared to other brands. While we agree that this tall tequila may need a more strategic placement on your shelves or in your bar cart, the aesthetics make it worth it. This luxury tequila is expensive, but we think you get what you pay for in flavor and beauty.

3. Spur

Slipping into slot number three, we have Espolòn Tequila. Everything from the name to the packaging is an ode to Mexican culture. The artwork on each bottle of Espolòn tells a story that shows details from the past with a modern twist. The name Espolòn means “spur”, referring to a rooster’s spur, a “powerful symbol of national pride” in Mexico, the brand shares. In parallel, Espolòn takes incredible pride in every step of their supply chain journey.

We love Espolòn for its flavor and affordable price. It earned the number two spot because, unlike some of the other budget tequilas on this list, Espolòn is drinkable and great for shots without leaving you with a crippling hangover the next day. This tequila is more subtle and doesn’t have an unpleasant aftertaste like many cheap tequilas. You can find Espolòn for around $20, half the price of less desirable tequila options. We believe that Espolòn is one of the best tasting affordable tequilas, which is why we strongly believe in its top-tier ranking.

2. Pattern

You’ve probably heard “Patrón on the rocks, and I’m ready for some shots” from the song “Shots” if you’re of a certain age. Like LMFAO, many others were inspired by Patrón and brought into the studio to highlight the brand in their lettering. What we are saying is that Patrón is a high quality tequila that has also become a social phenomenon. Unlike other spirits, this tequila is worth the money and deserves all the recognition it gets from celebrities, musicians, and tequila drinkers alike.

Patron likes to say that they didn’t invent tequila, they “perfected” it. And we agree, this tequila is exceptionally high-quality and delicious. Patron has no additives and is made in small batches to ensure the best-tasting, most authentic tequila is left in every bottle. This tequila can be sipped, shot, or used to create a delicious cocktail. Like Blue Class, it’s more expensive, but you get what you pay for. With this tequila, you’ll notice a sweet citrus scent and a light peppery finish guaranteed to make Patrón a flavor you’ll remember.

1. Don Julio

Rounding out our list of store-bought tequila brands is the number one and crowd favorite, Don Julio. Don Julio is one of the smoothest tequilas out there. It is very easy to drink and can be enjoyed on the rocks, in a shot or as a mixed drink. No matter how you like your tequila, this brand is a great option. There is an age-old debate about which tequila is best: Patrón or Don Julio. We can confidently say that we feel that Don Julio has more depth to its flavor. Cost is also not a factor in the debate, because both bottles are priced similarly.

The mission of Don Julio’s namesake founder made the brand a pioneer in the tequila industry. For generations, tequila bottles were large and hidden under the table during gatherings. Don Julio knew that his tequila shouldn’t be on the ground and he designed a smaller bottle that could be easily passed from person to person. Today many brands have imitated this design and passing the bottle of tequila is now part of the experience.

