“‘Get rid of’ all the dancers of the zodiac sign of Virgo”: here’s why Jennifer Lopez acted like this

With Jennifer Lopez there is not Paolo Fox that takes. The artist and multifaceted performer needs to give the best in every project she takes part in without leaving anything to chance. Starting right from just celebrated marriage between her and Ben Affleck last month. A flashback with the love of 20 years ago, today stronger than ever. 100% of his energy though (and we know it well) Lopez dedicates it to the preparations for his shows. And the pop star in fact tends to have vices and whims. Also this time. According to the former star of Glee Heather Morrisintervened within the podcast Just Sayin ‘ with Justin Martindale, something was going to happen during the auditions of the dancers to form the dance troupe of Jennifer Lopez’s new tour. In fact, the singer would have made a clear decision at the end of the day: instantly discard all performers under the zodiac sign of Virgo. How? According to Martindale, the pop star would have asked all the dancers in front of her to raise their hands only if they belong to that zodiac sign. If so, as in any reality show, the door was ready to wait for the boys to come out. Social media immediately began to comment on this indiscretion. The choice of JLo certainly does not seem to be left to chance. Also this time there is the involuntary hand of the ex-husband and colleague Marc Anthony. The latter in fact belongs to the sign of the Virgin. And given the divorce between the two, things don’t seem to have gone well. The The Mirror he immediately tried to contact Lopez for confirmation but so far no response has been received. After all, Jennifer and her husband Ben are on their honeymoon in our country. After being a guest of George Clooney on Lake Como, the couple reached Milan for a shopping session in Corso Montenapoleone. And again at Maneggio in the province of Como, in line for an ice cream cone at La Fabbrica del Gelato. The rule at this point is quite simple: at the next Jennifer Lopez concert do not reveal that you belong to the sign of Virgo!