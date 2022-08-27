Full WWE SmackDown card revealed August 26, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight the 1201 episode of Friday Night SmackDown live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card August 26, 2022

– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

– Drew McIntyre promo. Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross and Scarlett will be involved in the segment



– Repechage of the tournament for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville

– Sheamus promo. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Butch and Ridge Holland will be involved in the segment.

– Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah (Combat Tornado)

– New Day Promo. The Viking Raiders will be involved in the segment

– Maximum Male Models and Hit Row segment

– Drew McIntyre vs. sami zayn

The Usos and Bayley are scheduled to appear at some point during the show.



SmackDown schedules August 26, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 27): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of August 27): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

