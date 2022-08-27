From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘And Just Like That’: how (bad) wigs have taken over television | icon

the house of the dragon premiered last Monday and, with it, the universe of Game of Thrones. Therefore, wars, fantastic worlds, feuding families and, naturally, wigs return. Those that appear in this fiction cost thousands of dollars and require care every day, although there are versions available to the public in various online stores. “The rite of passage has been to wear the Targaryen wig for the first time,” actress Emma d’Arcy told, just a few days ago, to SModa. With that gesture, the interpreter began a new stage in the world created by George RR Martin. Now, not everyone is so clear that this ritual is carried out with precision.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Sonoya Mizuno as Rhaenys Velaryon in a moment from the first chapter of ‘The House of the Dragon’. HBO MAX

Television is a world where any hair that is longer than mid-length is, as a rule, false. It doesn’t matter if it’s Meryl Streep or a perfect stranger: practically any hair with length, shape and volume is fake. Also theirs: the wild wigs worn by the cast of the saga Twilight they have earned entire articles dedicated to their hair nonsense (there are even wigs inspired by each character to dress up). Something similar happens to Nicole Kidman, one of the stars who has worn more and more varied hairpieces in her films.

For everything, of course, there is a reason: “Hair is weakened by dryers and dyes. When the interpreters have to change their style over and over again, their hair ends up suffering. Our audiovisual industry should use even more wigs,” says hairdresser Manu Guillén, who founded NiM Salón four years ago with his partner Natalia Infantes: dozens of actresses often pass by there to touch up their hair before a test. His workshop has helped create, among others, the hairpieces used by Samantha Hudson in some shows.

The boom in series production has led to a radical increase in the number of wigs we see on screen. Lucky and not so lucky. “Everyone loved the wigs of Game of Thrones and I didn’t understand it. I noticed the hairpieces a lot, especially at the hairline,” continues Guillén. But he points to another great franchise: “I was disgusted by what they did to poor Miranda in And Just Like Thatthe sequel to sex in new york. They gave him a very puffy wig full of gray hair. If you don’t recognize the character, the characterization doesn’t work”, reflects the stylist. In national production, Guillén points out the wire girls: “I was totally hooked on this series, but I clearly saw the wigs. The protagonists wore long hair with a lot of volume and shine, with incredible grooves. They were beautiful, but too colorful to be natural.”

The important thing about a wig, like everything in life, is that the hairpiece is not noticeable. And more in the last decade, since the cameras record in high definition and the Spanish series use more close-ups. So the posticería, the technical name that receives the work with wigs, is not only done in the workshop. It’s time to retouch between shots and ask the lighting partners to shade the part of the wig where it tries to merge with the actor’s skin (called tulle). If the shot is very short and the light points above the eyebrows, the trick will be noticeable, warns Natalia Sesé, who has been dedicated to false work for more than a quarter of a century. She has worked in movies like death in grenada (nineteen ninety six), Joan the Crazy (2001) or the warm (2005) and also in series like Velvet, the cathedral of the sea either Victor Ross. right now prepare The promiseset in 1915. A production that La 1 will take to the afternoons this season.

Three women and three wigs: a moment from ‘The cable girls’.

Sesé remembers, not without affection, a particular challenge: to create Francisco de Goya from The Ministry of Time, whose forehead was much more pronounced than that of Pedro Casablanc, who embodied the painter. “Before we started with the hair, we had to make a calota, a fake bald spot,” he recalls. When the actor has more hair than the character he is playing, it is very difficult to glue the hairpiece without showing the joint with the skin.

Pedro Casablanc (right), on the set of the third season of ‘El Ministerio del Tiempo’. HBO MAX

Wearing wigs has an advantage. The stylists can work comfortably, on a mold, without the presence of the actors. Creating a wig from scratch usually takes a month, or two weeks if the dedication is absolute. At the other extreme, working directly on the actors’ hair has an obvious advantage, since the joints will not have to be hidden. But the stylist has to be faster, since he works on the performer’s head. This does not mean giving up hairpieces entirely, as some can be braided into natural hair. By the way: the temptation to hide the wigs in post-production, by means of a computer, is prohibited. At least, in Spain, since it would cost too much time and money. “The budget and the deadlines are always the big obstacle, in our department and in all the others,” says Sesé.

Some actors prefer to show their own hair whenever possible because hairpieces can be uncomfortable on set. But others, with their hair already crushed from having been dyed for other productions, tend to choose wigs. Again, the last word is in the hands of the budget and the calendar. “In Spain, fakery had its great moment between the 1980s and 1990s, when a lot of cinema began to be shot here, and always with a good investment behind it. Now we spend less money on this: only the essential wigs are used and, many times, we buy them abroad”, notes Sesé.

In our country, a wig for film and television usually costs between 2,000 and 3,000 euros. Beyond Spanish production, Sesé greatly admires the manufactures created in Italy and Great Britain. In fact, he pays particular attention to the falsehood of Downton Abbey, renowned English fiction. The North American audiovisual, in this sense, does not interest him: “When I see a good wig in a film from the United States, I know that it has been commissioned from a team from another country”. The creation of hairpieces is a European tradition, argues Sesé. His whole family is dedicated to it. His parents had a workshop set up at home, and his brother also works as a hairdresser.

Blonde because it’s even in the title: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in an instant from ‘Blonde’.

“As a viewer, I always detect the wig. Now, that does not mean that the hairpiece is poorly made, not at all”, reflects Sesé. Because there are also examples of work achieved. In Spain, Guillén admires the work of Eduardo Casanova, with whom wigs lead to a world of fantasy. In a more classic tone, the hairdresser stays, above all, with the characterization of Ana de Armas in Blonde, where she plays Marilyn Monroe. “Poor Marilyn, she must have ended up with dusty hair,” laments the hairdresser. At that time, gentlemen preferred blondes. And the tradition of the hairpiece, we said, is far from North America.

