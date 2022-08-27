France imposes limitations against tourist saturation

With the resumption of sightseeing, France has launched initiatives to avoid the saturation of some sites, such as the obligation to reserve at points along the coast, the imposition of daily quotas for visitors or even “anti-advertising”.

The most publicized action was the limitation for the first time this summer of the frequency of the Calanques of Marseilles in the Mediterraneana place of privileged marine biodiversity, through mandatory reserves.

With tourism slowly recovering its 2019 levels, several sites face an uncontrollable flow of visitors and apply techniques hitherto reserved for cities like Venice either Barcelona.

The success, sometimes fleeting, of some places is propelled by tourist guides, popular movies and influencers in social networks.

To deal with “exaggerated tourism” there are “two solutions”, says the anthropologist Jean Didier Urbain: “prohibition or regulation”. The pure and simple prohibition, as it occurred in Mayan Bayin Thailandafter the success of the film The beach of Leonardo Dicapriois not yet on the agenda in France. Regulation can take different forms, starting with mandatory reserves.

“Museums were the first to adopt this type of regulation,” says Urbain. “And this is becoming customary, we’re heading into this kind of thing.”

The company of the alpsowner of amusement parks Astrix Y Futuroscopeis testing the system of mandatory reservations in its parks abroad, while in France has seen a 20% increase in footfall this year compared to 2019, explains its director Francois Fassier.

Regulation can also be done in the form of quotas. The island of Porquerollesin the south of France, has established since July 2021 a limit of 6,000 daily visitors. The island of brahtin brittanywhich receives more than 5,000 people in its 3 km on some summer days, when it only has 400 inhabitants out of season, has not yet established quotas, but this year it has begun to count its visitors and measure its impact.

“anti-advertising”

“Deterrence is also practiced with the new term “demarketization”who discourages going somewhere on certain days, points out Jean Didier Urbain. The municipality of Crozonalso in brittanyhas 7,600 inhabitants in winter, but is home to 30,000 in summer and tries in vain to dissuade tourists from traveling to a cove considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe and that today it is closed to the public. Mayor Patrick Berthelot said in 2021 that he practices “anti-advertising” to the beach.

Another solution, he adds, is “dispersion”, with “a spatial deconcentration that diversifies the places of attraction or temporary deconcentration”.

The Great Sites Network of Francewhich brings together tourist spaces such as the Mont Saint-Michelpromotes off-season visits and parallel circuits in other less crowded enclaves.

world recovery

The world tourism organization (UNWTO) chose “Rethinking Tourism” as the theme for its World Day at the end of September. The entity notes a “strong rebound” in the sector in the first five months of the year, led by Europe with a 350% increase in international arrivals compared to the same period in 2021, and America (+112%).