Fortnite x The Lord of the Rings: teaser suggests that there will be a collaboration

Hold on, because curves are coming. A very subtle modification of the map of Fortnite after the arrival of its patch 21.40 suggests that a collaboration with The Lord of the rings. Will skins arrive from Aragorn, Legolas Y Gimli a fortnite season 3? Just below we tell you everything we know:

Fortnite x The Lord of the Rings: everything we know

Fortnite patch 21.40 was released last Tuesday, August 16, and brought with it a lot of Dragon Ball content, including Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins. For this reason, the community had not noticed a subtle change in the game map.

At this point on the map, the place where the “rock family” is “vacationing”, the boy has built a sandcastle suspiciously similar to Helm’s Deep:

At this point on the map we will see a sand castle that represents Helm’s Deep

We leave you a detailed image of the sand castle in question. The gap in the wall is unmistakable; it is the one opened by the Uruk Hai at the Battle of Hornburg.

The Fortnite sandcastle representing Helm’s Deep

Below is a frame of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002), where the fortress in question is partially seen.

The Battle of Helm’s Deep, still from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2022)

Do you still not see clearly? Do not worry. Just below we leave you another image, this time of the Helm’s Deep LEGO set.

Lord of the Rings Helm’s Deep LEGO Set

At Epic Games they are very suggestive of future collaborations through subtle changes in the scenario. In fact, the Kame House and capsules from Dragon Ball’s Capsule Corporation also appeared on the island, suggesting collaboration with Akira Toriyama’s popular franchise before he arrived.

In any case, We don’t know what specific content from The Lord of the Rings could come to Fortnite. doSkins of characters like frodo, Sam, Aragorn either Legolas? Time will tell; have to wait. All this would form part of a promotional action, since next September 2 the series premieres The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video from Amazon.

According to filter/insider MidaRado, of proven reliability, “collaborations with Family Guy, DOOM or The Lord of the Rings could arrive next week“The collaboration with DOOM does not seem unreasonable to us either because, in fact, there are already DOOM Slayer skins in Fall Guys.

