Fortnite x Dragon Ball: the event breaks a record before starting | EpicGames | video game | Goku | Vegeta | SPORT-PLAY

Goku, Vegeta, Whis, Beerus and other anime characters Dragon Ball Super they arrive at fortnite battle royale. This popular event is only a few hours old and has already broken a record on social media.

Through social networks, the company shared the official announcement with a very simple message: Tell me. “Name your wish… 08/16/2022″. This post was accompanied by an image of Shen Long, the wish-granting dragon.

For now, it is not known what the event will be about, but what has been revealed is that Toei Animation confirmed that it will participate in some way. Interestingly, this social media interaction has broken a record.

The publication that confirmed the appearance of the Naruto characters in Fortnite adds more than 250 thousand likes on Twitter, while that of Dragon Ball managed to overcome this mark in just 13 hours.

At this time, the publication has more than 306 thousand likes, 18 thousand citations and more than 40 thousand retweets. Basically, it is the most popular post on the Fortnite Battle Royale account. Possibly, this is translated into the amount of sales of the new Goku and Vegeta skins.

Dragon Ball arrives at Fortnite

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.