Fortnite x Dragon Ball is now official: date and all the details

The collaboration Come in Fortnite Y dragon ball it is real! This has been confirmed by Epic Games using the official Twitter account of the video game. Just below we tell you all the details about Fortnite x Dragon Ballincluding When is:

Fortnite x Dragon Ball: collaboration start date

At 4:00 p.m. CEST on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Epic Games used the official Fortnite social networks to confirm the arrival date of Dragon Ball: August 16, 2022.

In the publication you can read, in English, the following: “Speak. Make your wish. 08/16/2022”. In the image we can see the dragon Shenron from Dragon Ball on the Tree of Reality on the island of Fortnite. We understand for this teaserwhich could play some role (even as a “prop” element) during this collaboration.

The thing does not end there; also from 16:00 CEST on 08/11/2022, Fortnite lobby background has changed; we can see the mythical Kame House in it.

For now, we know which three of the characters will arrive as skins in Fortnite: Goku is obvious, and Vegeta Y Beerus there is evidence via data mining. The fourth character in the batch would be a female character; Bulma has a good chance of being selected. Thus, We would be facing a thematic batch of Dragon Ball skins focused on the Dragon Ball Super era.

Dragon Ball content is coming to Fortnite on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, alongside patch 21.40 of the game. In other words: we will have to update it If we want to enjoy the new dragon ball skins and of the Missions themes to come.

Update 08/11/2022 17:45 CEST: A capsule from the Capsule Corporation (Dragon Ball) appeared on an island with a remote house on the island of Fortnite. Could this be the location of the Kame House?

This is, for now, everything we know about Fortnite x Dragon Ball. In our Fortnite guide, always updated, we give you the best information so you can master all aspects of the game, including how to level up fast or how to complete all the Missions.

Sources: Twitter/FortniteGameFortnite Battle Royale, self-made