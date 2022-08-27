Fortnite September 2022 club: new Heartbreak skin announced

Epic Games has announced the content of the fortnite club of september 2022. Subscribers to this service Fortnite will receive the new skin loveless. We tell you everything we know about lovelessa new skin of fortnite season 3:

What does the September 2022 Fortnite Club include?

The Fortnite September 2022 Club includes the new skin Loveless and its accessoriesavailable to all members from 09/01/2022 at 02:00 CEST. These are all the objects of Heartbreak in Fortnite:

Loveless Skin

Backpacking accessory Winning Card

Picking Tool Stylus Pen

Split Heart Wrap

Music The Loveless Bandit

All Fortnite Club Items for September 2022

All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club subscribers starting on 08/01/2022 at 02:00 CEST.

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the September 2022 Fortnite Club also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (the virtual currency of Fortnite with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the battle pass of the current season.

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Wolverine Zero is the skin of the Fortnite Club during August 2022

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per monthwe will get, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up. If we buy it before being a member of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will refund its amount.

at the time we sign up. If we buy it before being a member of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will refund its amount. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In August 2022 we have the Wolverine Zero skin along with its items.

