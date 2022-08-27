Fortnite: changes and news today August 9, 2022

Today, Tuesday August 9 from 2022 news arrives at Fortnite in the form of a hotfix, a update of content that does not require a download of any kind. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news of fortnite season 3 carried out today:

Fortnite August 9 Update – Do I Need to Download Anything?

Nope, we don’t need to download anything to enjoy the new content added to Fortnite during August 9, 2022. Fortnite Battle Royale patches usually arrive every two weeks, and this week there is no patch as such, but a hotfixor one modification “on the fly” that does not require us to download new files.

Fortnite changes and news on August 9, 2022

The new island of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 has received a change which continues the usual trend seen so far:

In The Daily Bugle a has appeared bud of the Tree of Reality. It is expected that starting next week, with the arrival of Fortnite patch 21.40, there will be space-time distortions in this area of ​​the map.

As usual, this hotfix has brought with it an item from previous seasons back from the vault: the scrap crack. It is an object that works in a similar way to the Air Attack Grenades: they are a throwable object that launches scrap metal on the area in which it has hit after throwing it. It comes in handy against players who tend to hunker down in their mega-structures. We will find Scrap Cracks randomly in chests and on the ground all over the island.

We also remind you that the event Summer without stress it’s over. If you didn’t complete their Missions on time, it is already impossible to get your rewards.

We remind you that in our Fortnite guide we talk about all the important aspects of the game, including, among many other things, how to level up fast and how to complete all the Missions. Don’t miss it! It has no waste and it can come in handy to have it on hand.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration