Former WWE Champion would have suffered an injury on the last Friday Night SmackDown show

A former WWE champion would be injured after her last match on the recent Friday Night SmackDown show.

WWE celebrated one more episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The show had a varied number of matches and segments one of which could have ended negatively for a female superstar.

This is Nikki ASH, former Raw women’s champion. The Scottish superstar teamed up with Doudrop and took on Tamina and Dana Brooke, Shotzi and Xia Li, and Natalya and Sonya Deville., fight that these last two won. During combat, Brooke superplexed Nikki into the group of Superstars outside the ring and her foot hit the barricade, so that seems to have caused the injury.

After the fight. Nikki ASH was checked out by WWE medical personnel and with support from Doudrop they were able to take her backstage. At the moment the seriousness of the injury is not known, but more details are expected to be revealed in the coming days. You can consult any update on our website.

doudrop running to check on nikki and then not letting her walk by carrying her, I love them as a team so much actually 🫠 pic.twitter.com/S4Rf5fhPGS — melissa (fan account) (@LIVSMUNECA) August 27, 2022

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.