“Fire all dancers born under the sign of Virgo”

Loved by the whole world, Jennifer Lopez she is considered a diva. And like all divas she has her pros and cons, and her quirks. In the spotlight of gossip for months now for the love found with Ben Affleckwho recently married, JLo has become the protagonist of a rather bizarre choice. It seems, in fact, that the star has decided to fire out of the blue all the dancers under the zodiac sign of Virginafter a full day of auditions for one of his concerts.









Read also> Temptation Island, the pain of Sofia Calesso: “I lost the child I was expecting”

















The gossip





To tell everything is the former star of Glee Heather Morris, intervened during the Just Sayin ‘podcast with Justin Martindale. Apparently, the actress would have heard that JLo has cut out the dancers auditioning for her tour only because they belong to the sign of Virgo. After a full day of work, the diva would have gathered the dance troupe, asking all those born under the sign of Virgo to raise their hands and then invite them to pack their bags.









The reasons





According to some fans, this choice would be linked to the ex-husband, Marc Anthony, which is of the sign of Virgo. A spite then? There are no explanations, the fact is that the situation has caused a lot of rumors. The Mirror tried to contact the diva’s reps for comment, but with no response at the moment.





On the other hand, JLo is experiencing a fairytale period, after the double wedding with Ben Affleck. The couple is on their honeymoon in Italy and is visiting the Lake Como area, where she is staying with George Clooney. They were paparazzi in Milan, during a wild shopping on via Montenapoleone, then in Maneggio in the province of Como, where they were spotted queuing up in the ice cream parlor ‘La Fabbrica del Gelato’ like any other loving couple.





























#JenniferLopezcapricious diva: «He fires all dancers born under the sign of #Virgin»Https://t.co/ZEZ62iIqVv – I read (@leggoit) August 27, 2022









Last updated: Saturday 27 August 2022, 13:10







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED