Find the word “MOON” that is hidden in the alphabet soup – Teach me about Science

You must solve this entertaining riddle in a short period of time, for this visual challenge you only have 7 seconds on the clock so we recommend you use all your cunning and use every second you have. Remember that the word can be hidden in all possible directions (vertical, horizontal or diagonal) it can also be spelled backwards. Look closely at each letter on the grid.

Don’t give up easily on this riddle and try your best, adjust your vision and solve the visual challenge. Ready to start?

SOLVE THE FUN WORD SEARCH

Word to find: MOON

Available time: 5 seconds

Were you able to find the different word in the alphabet soup?

It was not an easy mission, time is an element that could cause a crushing defeat. Still, we trust your great powers of observation and we know that you are now a master of visual puzzles. Continue to train your visual acuity and speed with challenges at this level of complexity.

Taking advantage of the fact that the protagonist of this challenge was the word Moonwe share some curiosities about her.

SURPRISING FACTS ABOUT THE MOON:

It becomes an impossible mission to whistle.

It could fit 400 times in the Sun.

The first man to land on the moon was Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11.

The last person to walk on the moon was Eugene A. Cernan on Apollo 17 in 1972.

There is no wind or sound.

Our satellite moves away from Earth every year, it is calculated 3.8 centimeters.

Two space probes crashed on the moon because they had no fuel.

It moves and rotates at the same time as the Earth.

WHERE IS THE WORD “MOON” HIDDEN IN THE SEARCH OF LETTERS?

The following image is more detailed.

Photo: cool guru