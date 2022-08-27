Filming of “Fast and Furious 10” causes protests in LA

The inhabitants of a Los Angeles neighborhood where some scenes from the “Fast and Furious” movies were filmed demonstrated last Friday against the filming of the next installment of the saga, alleging that its streets have since become the scene of illegal car races.

Recall that citizens complained prior to filming over the weekend of scenes in Angelino Heights, a historic neighborhood near the city center and the fictional residence of Dominic Toretto in the film, the character played by Vin Diesel.

And it is that as many know, in this saga various illegal races known as “takings of the streets” are carried out, in which a crowd gathers at night to listen to the roar of the motors of the vehicles at high speed on the streets of the city.

TESTIMONIALS OF CITIZENS

For Damian Kevitt, neighbor and founder of the association Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), “Fast and Furious” served to “glorify an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing.”

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed here,” Kevitt said.

Bella, another neighborhood resident who did not want to give her last name, says that their children are traumatized by the noise that cars make at night, and the fear of being crushed. Universal Studios should change filming locations, he declares, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy toward street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in the “Fast and Furious” films to encourage people not to participate in illegal races. as part of the social responsibility that they should execute when releasing these types of films.

However, and despite the constant demonstrations made by the inhabitants of these prestigious neighborhoods, Universal has not commented on the matter and continues with its shooting plans.

Recall that the first “Fast and Furious” film came out in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth highest grossing film series in history, with more than 6,600 million dollars worldwide in ten films. “Fast and Furious 10”, the eleventh installment of the saga, is scheduled for May.

