Favorites and possible surprises of the Emmys 2022 | TV

On Monday, September 12 (at dawn from Monday to Tuesday in Spanish time) the 2022 Emmy Awards will be presented. It will be at a gala like the ones before, without pandemic restrictions, and presented by Kenan Thompson. In the two weeks that remain, there is still time to catch up with the favorites and arrive at the appointment with the homework done. To do this, we go through the main categories and check who are the favorites to win the prize according to the experts and who has ballots to surprise.

Best Drama Series

Favorite: It would be weird if the third season of Succession (on HBO Max) will not revalidate an award that it already obtained with its second installment. There are few things more pleasurable than watching the Roys slowly skin each other, and its final chapter deserves all the awards.

It could give the surprise: In the pools it is surprisingly high the squid game (Netflix), but in this category it seems to have more options, by merit and by campaign for the awards, Separation (AppleTV+).

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, in ‘Succession’.

best comedy series

Favorite: The pools place ted lasso (Apple TV+) at the top of the table in one of the categories with the highest level of this edition. Its second season, although it was broadcast a year ago, has many ballots to repeat the award.

It could give the surprise: Though Hacks Y Barry (both on HBO Max) fully deserve the award, we must not lose sight of Abbott College (Disney+). They liked it a lot and it would be a way of rewarding an already classic format on American television, the sitcom mockumentary style. In recent days, he is moving up in bookmakers.

best miniseries

Favorite: Another very close category is the one that has at the head of the pools The White Lotus (HBOMax). The social satire set in a resort vacation was the revelation of last summer and a great candidate to win this year. Despite being presented as a miniseries, it is scheduled to premiere its second season (in which some characters from the first will repeat) this fall.

It could give the surprise: It wouldn’t really be much of a surprise, but the next series with the most chances to win is the tough drama dopesick (Disney+), about the opioid crisis hitting the United States.

Park Hae-soo and Lee Jung-jae in ‘The Squid Game’.

Best Leading Actor in a Drama

Favourite: At this time, the web goldderby, specialized in predicting prizes based on the opinion of different experts, places Lee Jung-jae, the protagonist of the squid game.

It could give the surprise: Close behind are Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong (both from Succession). But be careful, after the end of Better Call Saul (in Movistar Plus +), Bob Odenkirk is climbing positions. He is a much loved actor in Hollywood and what better time to award him than now. If he didn’t win, he would still have another shot at the award next year with the final installments of the series.

Best Leading Actress in a Drama

Favorite: With very little difference, Zendaya is at the top of the stakes to win again by euphoria (HBOMax). In the second season she has brilliant moments, the award would be well deserved.

It could give the surprise: I wouldn’t be surprised if Melanie Lynskey won (yellowjackets, in Movistar Plus+) or Laura Linny (Ozarkson Netflix), with the final season of a series that has already proven to be to the taste of academics.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, in ‘Ozark’.

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy

Favourite: For the minimum, Bill Hader (Barry, on HBO Max) is ahead of Jason Suideikis (ted lasso) in betting. It would be a well-deserved award in a season that has tested Barry especially.

It could give the surprise: They are on the rise, and the surprise in this category could be given by Steve Martin or Martin Short. Although they are nominated for the first season of Only murders in the building, the issuance of the second installment plays in his favor. Against, that the two share category.

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy

Favorite: Jean Smart is the favorite to win an award that she already got in the first season of Hacks. On this occasion, she competes for the second batch of episodes of the series in which she gives life to a veteran monologuist who tries to renew her repertoire with the help of a younger comedian with a style very different from hers.

It could give the surprise: It would be strange if Abbott College didn’t have an award at the Emmys, and Quinta Brunson is a perfect candidate to take the stage for this one.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, in the second season of ‘Hacks’.

Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries

Favourite: Who has the most ballots to win the award is Michael Keaton for playing in dopesick a doctor from a mining town who gets involved in the pharmaceutical business with powerful painkillers.

could surprise: They also have options for Colin Firth to play the writer, and suspect in the murder of his wife, Michael Peterson in The Staircase (HBOMax); Andrew Garfield for bringing a Mormon detective to life in by command of heaven (Disney+), and Sebastian Stan for his transformation into Tommy Lee for Pam & Tommy (Disney+).

– Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries

Favorite: Amanda Seyfried has everything to win for playing Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout (Disney+). His work both in terms of attitude and expression of emotions and even vocal work is worthy of an award.

could surprise: The candidate with the most ballots to steal the award is Lily James for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy.

