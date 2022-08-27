‘Fast and furious 10’: residents of Los Angeles protest against the filming of the film | Entertainment

The inhabitants of a Los Angeles neighborhood in which they were recorded scenes from the movies “Fast and Furious” demonstrated on Friday against the filming of the next installment of the saga, claiming that its streets have since become the scene of illegal car racing.

Neighbors complained ahead of filming over the weekend of scenes in Angelino Heights, historic neighborhood near the city center and fictional residence of ‘Dominic Toretto’ in the film, the character played by Vin Diesel.

In the saga illegal races known as “takings of the streets” are carried out, in which a crowd gathers at night to listen to the roar of the motors of the vehicles at high speed on the streets of the city.

For Damian Kevitt, neighbor and founder of the association Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), “Fast and Furious” served to “glorify an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing.”

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed here,” add.

Bella, another neighborhood resident who didn’t want to give her last name, affirms that her children suffer traumas from the noise that cars make at night, and the fear of being crushed.

Universal studios should change filming location, declares, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero tolerance policy towards street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in the “Fast and Furious” films. to encourage people not to participate in illegal races.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request from AFP.

The first “Fast and Furious” film came out in 2001. and the franchise has become the eighth highest grossing film series in history, with more than 6,600 million dollars worldwide in ten films.

“Fast and Furious 10”, the eleventh installment of the saga is scheduled for May.

