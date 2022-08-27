Everything we currently know about ‘Minecraft’ update 1.20

ads

Even though it’s only been a few months since Minecraft update 1.19 Wild was released, players already want new content for the popular sandbox game.

Update 1.19 added mangroves, ancient cities, guardians, frogs, tadpoles, and many other new blocks and mobs. But despite all the new content, the update received mixed reviews from players and they are already looking for information on what could be in the 1.20 update. When is the next Minecraft update coming out?

Is there a release date for update 1.20 in ‘Minecraft’?

Unfortunately, at this time there is no known release date for the next major content update, although we do know when we will know more about it.

During the Minecraft Now live stream in August, some of the game’s developers revealed that the next Minecraft Live event will happen on October 15. Mojang usually reveals the details of upcoming updates during Minecraft Live events, which means we need to know before the end. of the year to come in the next Minecraft content update.

While we don’t know much about the update or when we can expect it to hit the game, it’s safe to say that you probably won’t see the 1.20 update in Minecraft before the end of 2022. Mojang very rarely releases these big updates more than once a year. , and since the Wild Update came out in June 2022, 1.20 isn’t likely to be seen before next year.

What new content will be in update 1.20 in ‘Minecraft’?

As stated above, we don’t have any official details from Mojang on a release date or any new content that may be included in the 1.20 update, but that hasn’t stopped players from submitting their own theories and petitioning the developers.

For starters, many have theorized that spectator mode will be available to those who play the Bedrock edition of the game, as it is currently only available on Java.

I’m so excited for @minecraft live 2022 and I’m amazed at what #minecraft 1.20 will be and when they do a world update there are animals I really want to see in minecraft I want to see iguanas and geckos and chameleons in minecraft pic.twitter.com/5UL9W3enSs

— wings of fire breath of the wild (@WingsBreath) August 26, 2022

Some have also speculated that at least one new biome will be added to the game. Mojang has previously polled players on which biomes they want to see. Some of the biome ideas that didn’t win the poll were added in the next update or subsequent content updates.

Popular guesses for the next biome include a savannah, badlands, a birch forest, or a revamp of the current desert biome. Again, none of these have been confirmed, but they are very popular theories among gamers.

Unfortunately, we have no additional information on what will be included in the next major content update for Minecraft, though players can tune in to the upcoming Minecraft Live presentation to see what the developers at Mojang will reveal for the upcoming game.

