Eva Mendes showed how she keeps Ryan Gosling by her side

Eve Mendes she is totally in love with Ryan Goslingfor which he recently showed his Instagram followers how he manages to have him by his side, even when he is away from home.

It was on August 18 when Eva, who was also obsessed with her partner’s underwear, shared a video in which she was exposing her essential cleaning items. At the beginning of the recording we see Mendes cleaning his phone with a microfiber towel, which he revealed that on the lock screen there is a photo of Gosling.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival Getty Images

In the mobile postcard we can see the next Ken of the film ‘Barbie’ flexing his biceps and wearing a dark shirt. When letting him see before the camera Eva showed a mischievous smile.

The actress’s show of love for her partner generated comments like, “The lock screen! God bless you and your family”, “constantly cleaning the phone just to see the screen saver randomly and not obsessively”.

In the rest of the video we can see Eva washing and drying dishes, cleaning floors and foaming with a sponge. Additionally, alongside her post, he wrote, “Well here it is! My daily cleaning essentials”

From what he listed: “Wipe Envy microfiber towel, I always carry one with me to clean my phone, glasses and stainless steel kitchen appliances, ta-da towel, it’s the best towel I’ve ever used to dry my dishes, obviously the smartest sponge in the world that has the best feel to the touch and never smells, a little good music while I clean always helps me”.

At the beginning of the year, Eva said in an interview for ‘Forbes’ that she enjoyed housework, “I’m not a clean freak by any means, but I love having a clean house, and especially a clean kitchen and a clean sink. I feel like it’s part of mental wellness for me,” she further indicated that Ryan does the cleaning too.

She also pointed out that she is not an incredible cook, so that task is left to her partner with whom she shares two daughters, Emerald, 7 years old; Y Loved6, so she noted, “I hope I’m showing my daughters that there are no specific gender roles that one has to take on and that we’re partners in this not just me and Ryan, but them as well.”

“It’s a team effort every day, so if you see him and me disconnecting from doing certain things that, again, are not specific to gender stereotypes, I think that just creates balance and harmony,” he added. Eve Mendez.

