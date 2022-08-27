Eva Longoria’s spectacular ‘glitter’ suit

Eva Longoria is immersed in the process of international promotion of Casa del Solthe tequila with which the interpreter of Desperate women It has launched itself into the spirits business, as Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt or George Clooney and Randy Gerber did. That is why Eva has dedicated a large part of her summer to traveling the world to publicize her new business venture.

Thus has visited the most glamorous restaurants and nightclubs in the world and has ‘snuck’ into their bars to make spectacular cocktails. Of course, he has always done it with outfits that have left us speechless. The last of them has been worn in New York and has not been able to shine more.

Eva Longoria donned a wonderful silver sequin jacket suit that she perfectly combined with a matching bikini top.

DR

It’s about a design by the British firm SLA The Label founded by Sarah Ashcroft and it has been a sales success.

In fact, the top and the blazer are already sold out, but you can still get the High-waisted trousers that slim the legs and refine the waist.

DR

A set with which Eva Longoria showed off her flat stomach and absthe result of constant exercise and healthy eating.

DR

Eva Longoria, powerful and influential

Eva has become, along with Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek, one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood after a long career based on hard work and perseverance. The interpreter knows the impact that her images and her lifestyle have on many women around the world and that is why she has been for years quite an example healthy Y body positive through his Instagram account where he is followed by 8.8 million followers. Hence, this social profile has become his best tool to keep us up to date with his professional and personal life.