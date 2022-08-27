Epic will give these cool rewards on the service

Fortnite Crew September: Epic will give these great rewards in the service

Are you a Fortnite Crew subscriber? If so, you’ll be happy to know that Epic Games has just revealed the rewards it will give users of its service in September. As usual, the company will reward you with access to the current Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks.

In addition, the September bundle will also offer the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass to users who still have a valid subscription at the time the next stage of the Battle Royale begins.

The main reward for September is Loveless, a great skin that comes with the Winning Card backpack that can be worn by a King of Diamonds or a Queen of Hearts. As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also receive the Fountain Stiletto pickaxe and The Loveless Bandit music.

The September pack will be released on Wednesday, August 31 at 7:00 PM Mexico City time. Below is an image of the content:

September Rewards

You can still get Zero Wolverine in Fortnite Crew

You have a few days left to get zero Wolverine in Fortnite Crew, as he will disappear at the end of the month. The superhero’s exclusive outfit comes complete with the Muramasa Sword backpack, which doubles as a pickaxe, and the Best Fight Ever loading screen.

Also, note that the August bundle includes full access to Save the World mode, so we recommend that you don’t miss out on these rewards if you have or plan to purchase the service.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

