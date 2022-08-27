Enrique Arce and Mason Dye star on the second day of Comic Con Panama 2022

The second day of the third edition of Comic Con Panama had as its main event the Netflix panel with the participation of Enrique Arce (“La Casa de Papel”) and Mason Dye (“Stranger Things”).

Enrique Arce, “Arturito” in the successful series, commented that his participation in the production has allowed him to be in situations that have been “strange and wonderful at the same time.”

During his speech, he confessed that he was recently at the house of Neymarsomething that caused a cry of shock from those present, and the craziest thing that has happened to him was receiving a call from the president of Argentina to invite him to eat.

He narrates that he was in Argentina carrying out an advertising campaign for a hotel franchise and in the most casual way he received a call from the Argentine president. Because they are fans of ‘The Money Heist’”, added Maple.

“Things have happened to me, suddenly people you would not imagine would ever come into your life are now friends,” added the star of “La Casa de Papel.”

But success also has negative consequences, the histrion assured that due to his role in fiction he received many threats of death and has had to report them to the police. “There are the two extremes of the same polarity that is this success,” said Arce, who is a fan of the footballa theme on which a film he recently recorded with Jennifer Aniston Y Adam Sandlerscoop that was applauded by the public.

mason dyefor his part, also admitted that the success of “Stranger Things” It meant a change in his life, he is still surprised that they stop him on the street or that they recognize him at first sight for his participation in the series, where he gives life to Jason Carver.

Dye, 28, never imagined that he would be participating in Comic Con Panama, he is very grateful for the love and reception of the Panamanians.

“I love Panama”said Dye, who, like Arce, is visiting canal lands for the first time.

Closure

Comic Con Panama is celebrated for the first time in the Panama Convention Center and will conclude this August 28, with more activities for culture lovers pop Y geeky.

