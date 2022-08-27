‘ELVIS’ Coming to HBO Max; we tell you the day of its premiere

‘ELVIS‘, the new biopic of the life of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, from its origins to stardom, finally comes to HBO Max.

The premiere on the platform is part of the ‘Del cine a tu casa’ project, which seeks to include in its repertoire the highest-grossing movies within days of their theatrical release.

‘ELVIS’ is directed by Baz Luhrmann, and starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The film invites the public not only to learn about the exponential rise of his career, but also goes further, emphasizing Elvis’s complex relationships with his family; his representative, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks); his fans; and with himself.

Elvis delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years, from Elvis’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in the musician’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge) with whom he has his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

In addition to being a biopic, it is a msucial. Within Elvis Presley’s repertoire of songs, there are hits like “Burning Love”, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, “Hound Dog” and “Unchained Melody”. Although in many of the songs the original voice of the king is maintained, others were adapted and modernized by artists of the time such as Måneskin, Doja Cat, Eminem, Tame Impala, among others.