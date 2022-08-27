Elon Musk is criticized for a nine-minute flight – USA – International

Elon Musk, known for being currently the richest man in the world, is involved in a new controversy, this time for the alleged damage to the planet that he would be causing due to extremely short flights aboard his private jet.

And it is that it was recently known that the tycoon, owner of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, rHe made a flight of only 9 minutes to travel the 55 kilometers that separate the cities of San José and San Francisco.

The foregoing immediately unleashed a wave of criticism against it, due to the high carbon footprint behind plane flights, especially private ones, since they require burning a large amount of fuel to transport very few people.

According to the information recorded so far, said flight took place on May 6.

And despite the questioning of this practice, it is worth noting that so far, Musk has not commented on the matter, and it is even believed that this is not the first or the last time he has made this type of extremely short journey on his jet. G650.

It was also known that next year a new private aircraft will be released, a Gulfstream G700, which is valued at 78 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian has also been criticized for the short duration of her private flights.

It should be remembered that Musk is not the first personality to be criticized for making very short flights on private aircraft. In fact, a few weeks ago it became known that the celebrity Kim Kardashian made at least four flights of less than 20 minutes in a period of just two months.

His sister, Kylie Jenner, did the same at least eight times on her private plane.

On just one of his flights, it was learned that Kim rehe ran 40 miles in 20 minutes between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California, using about 81 gallons of gasoline and emitting a ton of carbon dioxide.

Other personalities questioned for the same are the singers Drake and Taylor Swift, the boxer Floyd Mayweather, or the film director Steven Spielberg.

Given this, it is important to remember that, according to figures from international organizations, the richest 1 percent of the world’s population is responsible for half of global carbon emissions.

TIME

