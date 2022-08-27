‘El Brujo’ vindicates the theater in the squares: “And whoever is not worth it, becomes an official”

Rafael Alvarez ‘El Brujo’ has vindicated street theater from the stage of the Celestine Festival. The Spain of Rojas’.

“You have to do theater in the squares, and whoever is not worth it, to an official”

The Cordovan interpreter has put an end to his ‘Lazarillo de Tormes’ that he has performed this Friday night in the Plaza Mayor of the Puebla de Montalban (Toledo), after receiving the prize of the ‘Festival Celestina. The Spain of Rojas’.

True to its nickname, and in the duration of a football match, it has captured the large audience gathered in this emblematic square, in which for 23 years another classic of literature has been represented, ‘The Celestine’.

“Professor” at comedy of art‘El Brujo’ has played improvisation, jumping like a minstrel, from the misadventures of Lázaro to today’s criticism.

Runaway inflation, Queen Letizia, Fernando Simón, Juan Carlos I, Picasso, Emiliano García-Page, unions, civil servants, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s “communism or freedom” and even the institutional representatives who preceded her on stage and they gave him the award, they have not escaped his taunts.

And it is that ‘El Brujo’ has ironized with the duration of the interventions of the mayor, the representative of the Provincial Council and the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, who took 25 minutes to speak, among other issues, of institutional and economic support for the Celestina Festival.

“It’s a magical moment full of emotion. I can not articulate words. You didn’t feel the same way. I am ready to start when you want”, he has snapped at them on his way out to the stage where she has collected the award.

“It has become clear to the attendees that they work for their interests. That they have a president who is there giving him that I hit you…. I was referring to Garcia-Page…this, to Pedro Sanchez“, Álvarez said, starting the first ovation from the public.

All this on an empty stage, with the Palace of the Counts of Montalban in the background. His zero budget for scenography only needed a wineskin, an armchair that became the top of the Cathedral of Toledo and a chest, led him to challenge the Hollywood actors to go out like this from “naked” to the tables. “George Clooney, advertise Nespresso now, sucker.”

With his laughter potion, this professional monologue was able to spin on comedy hunger and the ruthless misadventures of Lazarillo, raising the entire square.

“Do like Lazarus, live without fear“, he concluded, extending this request to the hundreds of attendees.