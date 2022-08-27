“El Brujo”, Celestina award, defends the theater in the squares: “And whoever is not worth it, becomes an official”

Rafael Alvarez ‘The Witcher‘ has vindicated street theater from the stages of the ‘Festival Celestina. The Spain of Rojas’. “You have to do theater in the squares, and whoever is not worth it, becomes an official.”

The Cordovan interpreter has put an end to his ‘Lazarillo de Tormes’ that he has performed this Friday night in the Plaza Mayor of Puebla de Montalbán (Toledo), after receiving the prize of the ‘Celestina Festival. The Spain of Rojas’.

True to its nickname, and for the duration of a football match, it has captured the large audience gathered in this emblematic square, where another literary classic, ‘La Celestina’, has been staged for 23 years.

“Professor” in the comedy of art, ‘El Brujo’ has played improvisation, jumping like a minstrel, from the misadventures of Lázaro to today’s criticism.

Inflation, Ayuso, Page… no one escapes their taunts

runaway inflation, Queen Letizia, Fernando Simon, John Charles I, picasso, Emiliano Garcia-Pagethe unions, the civil servants, the “communism or freedom” of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and even the institutional representatives who preceded her on stage and presented her with the award, have not escaped their mockery.

And it is that ‘El Brujo’ has ironized with the duration of the interventions of the mayor, the representative of the Provincial Council and the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, who took 25 minutes to speak, among other issues, of institutional and economic support to the Celestina Festival.

“It is a magical moment full of emotion. I can not articulate words. You didn’t feel the same way. I am willing to start whenever you want », he has snapped at them on his way out to the stage where he has collected the award.

«It has become clear to the attendees that they work for their interests. That they have a president who is there giving it to you… He I was referring to García-Page… that is, to Pedro Sanchez«, Álvarez said, starting the first ovation from the public.

All this on an empty stage, with the Palace of the Counts of Montalban in the background. His zero budget for set design only needed a wineskin, an armchair that became the top of the Toledo Cathedral and a chest, led him to challenge Hollywood actors to come out “naked” on stage. «george clooneand now Nespresso announces, sucker ».

With his laughter potion, this monologue professional was able to turn Lazarillo’s hunger and ruthless misadventures into comedy, bringing the entire plaza to its feet.

“Do like Lázaro, live without fear”, he concluded, extending this request to the hundreds of attendees

