Effect “Barbie”: The famous dress in pink

Why pink comes to the fore in the world of fashion, when female stereotypes collapse like never before? Some specific facts can help us understand the phenomenon.

The first of these explanations has a strictly fashion origin. Pierpaolo Picciolicreative director of valentine, caused a sensation at Paris Fashion Week in March with an all-pink catwalk. The hue was as vibrant as the label’s signature red, and he dressed models and painted floors and walls with it at the event location. The brand ambassador, the charismatic Zendaya, also wore pink that day, in the front row of the parade, and uploaded various outfits to Instagram in the main color of the new collection. The aftershocks were immediate and the last European summer marked the massive return of a color as loved as it was rejected. Piccioli’s reasons for choosing him? “Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom,” she officially explained, in relation to the context of the war in Ukraine, which the world was beginning to experience in those months.

While for the designer of Valentino, pink symbolizes the best values ​​of society, for other big names in fashion, it meant very different things. The famous Dior pink, for example, softer and in the pastel range, represented for the French creator a sign of refinement. Instead, for a transgressor like elsa schiaparellithe “shocking pink”, emblem of her label, was a way of breaking into the fashion world with force, drawing inspiration from the fabrics used by the women of the Puna.

“It is society that ‘makes’ color, defines it and gives it meaning,” says Michel Pastoureau, a medievalist known for his studies on colors. The phrase is quoted by Valerie Steeleone of the most interesting thinkers around the phenomenon of fashion and director of the FIT museum (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York.

Precisely, before the pandemic, Steele organized an exhibition with the name “Pink: history of a punk, beautiful and powerful color”. In the exhibition catalog, it is clarified that it was not until the 1950s that the tone acquired the “feminine” assignment, always opposed to light blue or manly blue. The ’60s reinforced this image with increasingly pink dolls and children’s decorations. But also, without ceasing to allude to women, associations of color with eroticism and even porn aesthetics arose.

Today, the explosive pink that Valentino reinstalls seems to review those stereotypes with an image of the empowered and disruptive woman. Feminine, yes, but not sweet, not refined, not goofy.

the barbie movie

Another reason why pink comes back to the fore is the start of filming for a movie postponed a thousand times but never abandoned: “Barbie”. The inspiration, obviously, is the famous doll from the Mattel company created in 1959. The main role is played by margot robbie (who is also a producer), of whom images have already circulated dressed as the doll, of course, in pink. Her inevitable companion, Ken, is in the hands of a proven heartthrob: the multifaceted Ryan Gosling.

The most interesting thing about the project, which plans to premiere in 2023, is its director: Greta Gerwig. The filmmaker that the world discovered with “Lady Bird”, achieved world fame with her version of “Little Women”, another novel that has been considered a pillar of feminine “values”. In it, Gerwig showed that behind this story “for girls”, the struggle of a writer to compete with her texts in a world of men was reflected. Will “Barbie” achieve something similar? The world is dying of curiosity to know something about the script that, it is suspected, will revolve around the idea of ​​bodily perfection and deviation from the norm. Will she have something from another famous queen of pink, the Elle Woods of “Legally Blonde”, immortalized by Reese Whitherspoon?

As the intrigues dissipate, the Barbie look, pink and garish, is adopted by more famous women every day. From Kim Kardashian to Tini, they all wear it in “cut out” versions (with strategic cuts), sexy and high-impact.

A new pink, reinterpreted, further than ever from old clichés.