Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wows Fans in Black Adam Suit at Comic-Con 2022 – Movie News

Attention DC fans! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised the entire San Diego Comic-Con 2022, once he walked out on stage dressed as Black Adam himself. Things are getting out of control.

One of the most ambitious films from DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. is Black Adamdirected by Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with an all-star cast including Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and of course, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, whoWho had the audience screaming in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, once he appeared on stage dressed as the counterpart of Shazam!

“Being here representing Black Adam is a dream because I came here many years ago with the fear of thinking if they were going to like my first films or not. Now I left levitating, and even a shot of tequila I would like to have now“, mentioned the Californian actor.



Variety This is how Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appeared at the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con.



The moment was marked by shouts and applause from the fans, because not only the actor from movies like Jumanji: The Next Level Y Red alertappeared in the black suit, he was also accompanied by a large amount of smoke and behind him, on the giant screen of the stage, an animation of thunder made his dazzling entrance even more exciting.

Our mission is to expand the DC Universe through the debut of the Justice Society of America.

After this presentation, Jaume Collet-Serra revealed that the film is already finished, even the editing process has really little to come to an end. “Last night I finished the final cut. At last. All the annotations were covered and it’s finally ready.”

This made him remember what makes Black Adam so special compared to other characters and incidentally, how he will expand the DC universe: “When the system is corrupted we need someone to stand up to it and that is what it represents (Black Adam). We were precisely talking about his figure in the order of justice that he can project,” said Collet-Serra.